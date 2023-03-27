TURIN – Do you want to be sure that the current that ends up in the car batteries is of green origin? You can consult the MyNextMove digital platform launched by Sorgenia. It is an App dedicated to the top-up services of all consumers, not just the customers of the energy operator: an App for traveling in a sustainable way.

The map is the main section of the app. It gathers more than 94% of the operators on the market. Through geolocation it signals the available columns closest to your position and their status. By selecting the one you want, you can view the detailed information, book it, activate the top-up and add it to your favourites. In the MyNextMove platform, allowing you to select the columns that only supply energy from renewable sources. In the profile area, in addition to seeing personal data and preferences, you have the history of top-ups made with the relative expense and how much CO 2 it has not been released into the atmosphere.





There is an assistance service, including by telephone, and the possibility of loading a virtual wallet with prepaid packages which entitle you to a free credit that increases as the amount increases, in a cash back logic. For each top-up, you receive Green Coins to use in the MySorgenia app to purchase environmentally compatible items or support environmental and social sustainability projects. Marco Piconese, Offering & Market Development manager of Sorgenia, comments: “The MyNextMove platform confirms Sorgenia’s vocation to be an operator that offers a combination of integrated services, from energy supply to photovoltaic panels, from optical fiber to sustainable mobility, putting its customers in a position to become active protagonists of the energy transition. With this service we have added an important piece to this ecosystem and there will be further developments in the coming months”.

The App was created by first conducting a survey with Human Highway to learn about the needs, expectations and point of view of Italians on the electric car. The survey conducted on a statistically significant sample investigates the point of view of those who regularly use the internet and drive more than once a month: at the moment, only 5.6% own electric or hybrid vehicles but 35.8% declare intending to switch to green mobility. There are still some concerns related to the cost of these vehicles and access to the public charging network. However, it should be remembered that the Pnrr has allocated 741 million euros to install over 20 thousand new columns by 2026. Among the most appreciated features in terms of services for sustainable mobility by those who already drive electric and hybrid cars today: having an indication of free columns nearby (80.8%), being able to manage multiple supplies at the same time (electricity but also electricity, gas and fiber recharging) and choosing the energy source for recharging (89%). A choice that can be made with the new aggregator from Sorgenia.