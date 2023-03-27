27.03.2023

It was also reported that a foreign employee was detained by the Chinese government in Beijing, but the Chinese official did not specify the specific reason. The outside world only knows that this is an employee of a Japanese pharmaceutical company in China.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) A Japanese man in his 50s who works for the Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma was arrested in Beijing on Saturday (March 25) for allegedly violating Chinese laws. Government detention. Although China did not explain the specific reasons for the detention, outside speculation may be related to the espionage case.

A spokesman for Astellas Pharmaceuticals confirmed the news to Reuters on the 26th, but did not disclose the identity of the employee in the company. The company spokesman also said that he did not know the reason for his detention. However, there are also media reports that the employee is a senior executive of the company.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company is seeking information through Japan’s foreign ministry, the spokesman said.

The Japanese government has asked Chinese authorities to release the man. The Japanese government has been seeking his early release and has tried to provide him with consular support through the Japanese embassy in Beijing, the sources said.

Another source said China had not provided an adequate explanation for what led to the Japanese company official’s detention.

In recent years, China has continuously strengthened various anti-espionage measures. The picture shows the monitor in Tiananmen Square in Beijing (file photo)



China has been stepping up scrutiny of foreign organizations and individuals in the name of protecting national security. After the 2014 “Anti-espionage Law” and the 2015 “National Security Law” were introduced, there have been some cases of foreigners being detained.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported in July last year that a Japanese man in his 50s was detained by the Chinese government in Shanghai in December 2021. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno said at the time that he had strongly urged the Chinese side to release the man early through various channels, and would continue to urge the Chinese side to release him.

Reuters quoted Japan’s Kyodo News Agency as saying that since 2015, it has not been included in this case,At least 16 Japanese citizens charged with spying,anddetained by the Chinese government。

24th,An employee of an American company was also arrested by China. The Mintz Group, an American economic review firm, confirmed to AFP that China had arrested five Chinese nationals working in the company’s Beijing office and halted operations at the Beijing office.

(Reuters, Kyodo News, Japan Times, Taiwan Central News Agency, Agence France-Presse)

