Home » Japan’s government wants to further increase military spending
News

Japan’s government wants to further increase military spending

by admin
Japan’s government wants to further increase military spending

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) – Japan’s government has approved a record defense budget for next year. Military spending is expected to increase by 17 percent to 7.9 trillion yen (around 50.5 billion euros) compared to the current fiscal year, as the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday. Japan’s plans to further massively upgrade its own armed forces are primarily directed against China’s desire for power and North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program, which Tokyo sees as a threat.

The new budget plan is in line with Japan’s decision a year ago to spend a total of around 43 trillion yen on defense by 2027. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had announced that he would increase the defense budget to two percent of the economic output of the world‘s third largest economy. While Japan’s security doctrine previously focused exclusively on defense, the US ally wants to be able to eliminate enemy missile positions in the future.

Japan’s national budget for the 2024 fiscal year starting April 1, however, is expected to fall for the first time in twelve years. The cabinet approved a draft budget of 112.07 trillion yen (715.3 billion euros) on Friday. Around a third is again earmarked for social spending. The background is the rapid aging of society, which is occurring faster in Japan than in any other industrialized country and is driving up healthcare costs. For the current fiscal year, the state budget had a record volume of 114.38 trillion yen./dg/DP/stw

See also  Nanjing has reported a total of 235 cases of confirmed cases in local medical institutions and how to prevent and control the rural areas in this round of the epidemic?A Quick Fact|Medical Institution|Rural|Nanjing_Sina News

You may also like

Foreign anchor encounters “solar terms”: Winter Solstice –...

Press review of Friday December 22, 2023 –...

An 84-year-old woman was brutally murdered almost 30...

Armed robbery takes an ironic turn: thieves’ getaway...

On the way to a record of 7...

“Valledupar needs temporary homes for homeless people”: mayor...

Xinhua All Media+ | Delivering warmth and rising...

ROUNDUP: Real estate prices in Germany with the...

EcoNews: “Presidential election of December 20: the CENI...

Thousands of migrants, outdoors in Eagle Pass in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy