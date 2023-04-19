Home » Jardín Plaza reopens Bodytech
Bodytech announced the reopening of its gym in Jardín Plaza, one of the most important shopping centers in Cali.

The new gym offers residents and visitors to the city a modern space equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for physical activity, with professional advice and support from sports doctors, physiotherapists, nutritionists and physical trainers.

The gym, which has a large space of more than 2,000 square meters and a capacity of 2,500 people, is equipped with the latest sports technology.

A sample of this are the spaces for the practice of different disciplines such as a bodybuilding area, spinning, functional training and group classes.

“We are pleased to invite you to visit our headquarters in Jardín Plaza. We have a wide variety of state-of-the-art equipment and venues designed to meet the needs of people, regardless of their level of fitness and abilities. We will also have a 36-hour mesh for group classes and indoor cycling,” said Juan Carlos Mosquera, Leader of group classes in the region.

It is hoped that this opening can serve as a motivator to generate greater awareness about health in the city and that more and more people in the region may be interested in improving their habits and thus transforming their quality of life.

