Javier Matta premiered his crown as king vallenato in Barranquilla

After winning the crown of professional vallenato king of the Vallenata Legend Festival on April 30, accordion player Javier Matta arrived in Barranquilla with his running mate Jorge Antonio Oñate to present his new triumph to his followers.

The musical group had three musical shows, one of them in a renowned restaurant in the capital of the Atlantic, where they honored the mothers in their month and performed songs by Jorge Oñate, among them, ‘I never understood your love’, ‘You who have that you drive me crazy’, ‘Your lights went out’ and ‘You were late’, moving the audience.

Likewise, Javier Matta gave a demonstration of the four airs of vallenato folklore: paseo, merengue, puya and son, demonstrating once again why he won the crown of vallenato king.

“Thank you for joining us and making us feel at home. We deliver everything from us and above all the scoop of our new king”, wrote Jorge Antonio Oñate on his social networks, who is very proud of Matta’s triumph.

It should be remembered that the samarium was the last accordion player of Jorge Oñate González and now he is part of the group of his youngest son, who continues with the musical banners of his father.