Jean-Pierre Lacroix: “We are going to activate the programming of future activities in order to ensure the protection of populations affected by armed conflicts in Ituri”

Radio Okapi”/>

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Security and Peace, told the press on Saturday June 3 in Bunia (Ituri) that the United Nations “will do everything possible to activate the programming of future activities for the protection of populations affected by armed conflict” in this region.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix also praised the work of the provincial authorities and MONUSCO in the context of the protection of civilians.

Overall work is being done to perpetuate the achievements of a lasting peace and allow the gradual departure of MONUSCO, he acknowledged.

“The commitment and determination of the governor and his teams, there is the will to do more. There is the same determination on the side of MONUSCO to do more. We are going to activate the programming of future activities, particularly within the framework of the integrated provincial transition team”, specified the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Jean Pierre Lacroix insisted on the fact that the departure of the UN mission must be done in parallel with the strengthening of the authority of the State:

“It is an understanding that we have in common that the gradual departure in Ituri must be done so that these benefits already recorded are consolidated and that we can operate this departure in parallel with the gradual strengthening of the capacities of the State. “.

With regard to the displaced, Jean-Pierre Lacroix expressed the wish that the return of peace really take place, because according to him, “the objective is not that the populations remain in the camps for the displaced to receive humanitarian aid “.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, arrived on Saturday June 3 in Bunia, Ituri province. He was briefed on the general situation in Ituri before going this Sunday, June 4 to the site of the displaced persons of Drodro in the territory of Djugu.