Influencers bake a new business

However, the cereal content creators will have to do some convincing with their fans. The packages, which are designed for seven meals, cost just under nine euros individually – about four times as much as supermarket products. The Food Dynamics founders advertise that their products have a different nutritional profile. “It’s definitely not going to be a walkthrough,” admits Voulfson, “but who’s worth it healthy eating will certainly accept that.”

As a further possible sales channel, the start-up is also considering companies that want to provide their employees with breakfast. In any case, the founders are very optimistic about the start of the product – large quantities have already been ordered. “It should already be a high six-figure number of packs sold this year,” says Voulfson. And partner Teichmann seconded: “If we compete with Nestlé and Co. then we have to sell products of this size as well.”