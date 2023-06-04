Gao Jianjun emphasized at the special meeting on the city’s “three summers” work that starting from the height of political responsibility for food security, he would go all out to win the battle for summer harvest work- Current Politics

On the afternoon of June 4, the city’s “Three Summers” work special meeting was held to implement the spirit of the province’s “Three Summers” work special video scheduling meeting, and make further arrangements for the city’s “Three Summers” work. Gao Jianjun, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on ensuring food security, promote the implementation of the work deployment of the provincial party committee, the provincial government, the municipal party committee, and the municipal government, and proceed from the height of political responsibility for food security , take the “three summers” work, especially the summer harvest, as the top priority at the moment, go all out to win the tough battle of the summer harvest work, and gather a powerful joint force to fight the “three summers” and help the “three rural areas”.

Mayor Li Xiangyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Municipal Party Committee Lu Zhijun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Director of the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Mayor Geng Guoqing, and Deputy Mayor Xing Weisheng attended the meeting.

Gao Jianjun pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen leadership and gather a strong joint force to do a good job in the “three summers” work. This year’s “three summers” production season encountered frequent rainy weather, which brought a severe test to the summer grain harvest. The central and provincial leaders attach great importance to the “three summers” production, and the provincial party committee and the provincial government have held several special meetings to make arrangements. At present, our city has entered a critical period of rushing to harvest wheat. Party members and cadres at all levels in the city must shoulder their political responsibilities, strengthen leadership, strengthen organization, focus on the “three summers” work, do everything possible to overcome difficulties, and efficiently and steadily advance the summer harvest work. Do your best to minimize losses.

Gao Jianjun emphasized that it is necessary to grasp the key points and grasp the key links to do a good job in the “three summers” work. It is necessary to concentrate on harvesting and drying. Scientifically organize rush harvesting, achieve full collection, fast collection, and complete summer harvest tasks on time. At the same time, expand the drying area, promote the allocation of special funds as soon as possible, maximize benefits, mobilize existing resources, and carry out drying and drying according to time and local conditions. It is necessary to carry out agricultural machinery dispatching efficiently. Do a good job in the overall planning of agricultural machinery, give full play to the role of each agricultural machinery, and ensure that all the wheat is harvested with the greatest efficiency and the fastest speed. To speed up insurance claims. Improve the efficiency of claim settlement, guarantee the reasonable income of farmers who grow grain, and mobilize farmers’ enthusiasm for growing grain. It is necessary to do a good job of purchasing and storing with high quality and high efficiency. In accordance with the requirements of “people collect grain, have money to collect grain, have warehouses to collect grain, and have vehicles to transport grain”, guide market-oriented purchases, optimize services for farmers, and strengthen supervision and supervision. It is necessary to plant enough autumn grain crops. Sowing early, stabilizing the area, raising the yield per unit, increasing the density, striving to achieve a bumper grain harvest throughout the year, and completing the annual grain production target.

Gao Jianjun emphasized that it is necessary to hand in a satisfactory answer to the work of “Three Summers” for the benefit of the people. Adhere to the people-centered development idea throughout the whole process and every link of the “Three Summers” work, put the protection of the interests of grain farmers at the core, conscientiously implement the policy of benefiting farmers, take multiple measures to help the poor, and take responsibility , with emotion, solve the demands of the masses in accordance with the law and regulations, respond to the concerns of the masses, and go all out to complete the “three summers” production tasks.