Man sentenced to two years in jail for gun possession

JUDGMENT. –

A Judge of the Criminal Judicial Unit of the Riobamba canton assessed the elements presented by the Prosecutor’s Office and declared Cristyan Andrés RM guilty, sentencing him to twenty-four months in prison for possession and carrying of weapons.

Two years in prison for possession of weapons. (referential image)

Cristyan Andrés RM expressed before the Judge his consent to submit to trial, under an abbreviated procedure, admitting his responsibility in the act, for which the Prosecutor’s Office initiated criminal proceedings against him. Also, the Judge ordered the payment of a fine of three unified basic salaries. Among the main evidence presented to demonstrate the responsibility of the defendant are the versions of the agents who participated in the apprehension, the recognition of evidence, the ballistic expert evidence, the recognition of the place of the events, among others. During the trial hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that the events occurred at dawn on February 1, 2023, when National Police agents were conducting preventive patrols on the streets of Agustín Dávalos and Cesar León Hidalgo, in the Riobamba canton, where they heard several detonations. of firearm. The Police went to the place to verify the origin of the shots and upon noticing the presence of the agents, Cristyan Andrés RM fled in his vehicle. The uniformed officers requested collaboration from patrolmen in the sector to persecute him. On the way they were able to observe that the now sentenced man launched a firearm for the sale of the car. Cristyan Andrés RM was apprehended north of the city. During the inspection of his belongings, they found a feeder with two unpercussed bullets and a percussed cartridge, for which he was apprehended in flagrante delicto and placed under the orders of the Prosecutor’s Office for the initiation of criminal proceedings.