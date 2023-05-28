Kai Diekmann “I was picture”: A life between headlines

Von: Sven Trautwein

Split

Kai Diekmann’s memoirs “I was picture!” offer scandalous insights © Future Image/Imago/DVA (Montage)

Turbulence, scandals and insights. Now the biography of the former editor-in-chief Kai Diekmann appears with “I was picture”.

There has been a lot of media attention in recent days, fueled in part by the fictional book Still Awake? by Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre. Reactions to the book were mixed, with some considering it merely a children’s book. However, the memoirs of the former editor-in-chief of the Bild newspaper, Kai Diekmann, are now available as a heavy hardcover. You can read what distinguishes it on 24books.de.