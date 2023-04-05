Directed by Maïwenn herself, the director of Polisse and Mon Roi, the film about the last favorite of Louis XV of France will be screened on the opening night of the 76th edition of the French festival.

After the official confirmations of the presence in Official Selection of highly anticipated films such as Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese and Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destinyil Cannes Film Festival announced the opening film of his 76th edition, which will be held from 16 to 27 May and which we of Comingsoon.it we will follow day by day as usual.

Jeanne du Barry will open the 2023 Cannes Film Festivalthe movie of Maiwenn chronicling the life, rise and fall of the famous favorite of King Louis XV. The same Maiwenn plays the role of the protagonist, while in the role of the king is Johnny Depp. The rest of the cast includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair. The film, as usual, will debut simultaneously in French cinemas.

This is its official synopsis:

Jeanne Vaubernier, a young worker hungry for culture and pleasure, takes advantage of her intelligence and her charm to climb the steps of the social ladder one after the other. Of her She becomes the favorite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her courtesan status, rediscovers through her her appetite for her life. The two fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court …

Jeanne du Barry is the sixth directorial film by Maiwennwhich was in competition in Cannes in 2011, winning the Jury Prize, for Policiesto then be again in the Official Selection four years later with My kingwhich earned the Best Actress award for Emmanuelle Bercot.

The complete Official Selection of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival will be announced on April 13 in Paris.