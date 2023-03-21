Julian Andres Santa

Boxing always leaves the Colombian flag on high and this is being ratified by the nine national boxers who represent the country in the World Cup that takes place in India, where the Risaraldense label is with Jenny Marcela Arias, who advances to firm step.

Qualified to the quarterfinals

The one born in Guática, Risaralda, was the first of the Colombians to have qualified for the quarterfinals, after having defeated the Moldovan Lulia Coroli in the 54kg category. Now, Jenny Marcela Arias dreams of going to the semifinals and for this she will have to face the Kazakh, Zhaina Shekerbekova, number two in the world.

Together with the Risaraldense, the Colombian Luisa Vásquez also managed to advance to the quarterfinals, who defeated Lorna Simbi in the 70kg category. Today will be a new day of competitions for the coffee boxers who hope to follow the path of Arias and Vásquez.

Ingrit Valencia will jump into action against the Bulgarian Zlatislava Chukanova; Angie Valdéz will do the same against the French Estelle Mossely and Camila Camilo will face the Italian Assunta Canfora.