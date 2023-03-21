Starting from the words of Pau Gasol and the eternal confrontation between yesterday’s and today’s basketball, Flavio Tranquillo tries to bring a couple of points of analysis to think about how offensive basketball in the NBA is shedding its skin and becoming more and more more effective: with the development of technologies and comforts, combined with the ability to make the most of every second of the game, the result is that the work done by defenses in recent months is far more complicated than in the past