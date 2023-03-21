Home Sports NBA, Flavio Tranquillo: ‘That’s why you often shoot in the first 6 seconds’. VIDEO
Sports

NBA, Flavio Tranquillo: ‘That’s why you often shoot in the first 6 seconds’. VIDEO

by admin
NBA, Flavio Tranquillo: ‘That’s why you often shoot in the first 6 seconds’. VIDEO

Starting from the words of Pau Gasol and the eternal confrontation between yesterday’s and today’s basketball, Flavio Tranquillo tries to bring a couple of points of analysis to think about how offensive basketball in the NBA is shedding its skin and becoming more and more more effective: with the development of technologies and comforts, combined with the ability to make the most of every second of the game, the result is that the work done by defenses in recent months is far more complicated than in the past

See also  Tokyo Olympics: Does the United States and China still top the list of alternative medals? -BBC News Chinese

You may also like

European Football Championship: Haaland is missing Norway at...

Scattered considerations on fantasy football after the 27th...

The grand event educates talents and “serves” to...

Coach Gerry Fleming matches the outsider charm

Single parents traveling with their children: 4 tips...

Ice hockey: DEL – Helene Fischer’s bad luck...

We had some problems, now it’s going a...

Wenger: Kane knew how to choose his future...

What is behind Oliver Glasner’s criticism

Clashes between fans of Naples and Rome in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy