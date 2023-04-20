JEP analyzes the legal situation of ex-military officers not responsible for ‘false positives’

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace created three subchambers aimed at defining the legal situation of those members of the Army and the National Police who were not found to be most responsible for the murders and disappearances presented as combat casualties by State agents (formerly known as ‘ false positives’) committed on the Caribbean Coast, Catatumbo and Casanare.

The Chamber for the Definition of Legal Situations (SDSJ) of the JEP is competent to define the legal situation of these appearing parties who were members of some military units and who were not considered the most responsible by the Chamber for Recognition of serious crimes that is studying the Case. 03.

Those appearing will enter a process to define their legal situation without this entailing a sanction. The SDSJ will collect and compare the necessary information to independently decide on the legal situation of these people.

Likewise, these subchambers will have the task of reviewing other cases that fall outside the temporal scope that the Recognition Chamber investigated and that have proceedings open in ordinary justice, that are part of the military units taken into account in Case 03 and that have occurred in the mentioned regions.

The foregoing, in order to continue with the transitional process under the macrocriminal practices or patterns already determined, if it becomes necessary.

It is expected that in the future these subchambers will be able to redistribute the regions to carry out new non-sanctioning procedures for other macro-cases referred by the Recognition Chamber to advance in the process of defining the legal status of those appearing who are not considered the most responsible of war crimes and crimes against humanity investigated by the JEP.

