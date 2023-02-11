Home News JEP premiered documentary on ‘false positives’ of the La Popa Battalion
The Special Jurisdiction for Peace premiered the third chapter of the documentary series ‘Con los pies en la sierra. Camino hacia la verdad’, which brings together the most important moments of the recognition hearings held during 2022 in the cases of kidnappings and ‘false positives’.

The tragedy of the ‘false positives’ does not stop shaking Colombians. One of the harshest episodes took place on the Caribbean Coast at the hands of members of the Army’s La Popa Infantry Battalion. There, inhabitants of the region, peasants, indigenous people, small merchants and transporters were killed and presented as combat casualties in the midst of the conflict.

For the collection of these testimonies, the Hearings for the Recognition of Truth, held in Valledupar on July 18 and 19, 2022, were essential. This allowed Colombia to really know how these deaths occurred and that these people were neither guerrillas nor criminals. common or paramilitary as they were initially presented.

To view this audiovisual material, you can access the Youtube channel of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace.

