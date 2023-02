With the team still shaken by the exchanges at the trade deadline and the absence of Jordan Clarkson too, Simone Fontecchio continues to find minutes, who coach Hardy keeps on the field for 22 minutes. The blue responds with 7 points (with 2/6 shooting, a triple scored and 2/2 from the foul line) but above all boasts the second best plus/minus (+10) of all the Jazz players, behind only Markkanen’s . Witness the excellent impact in the victory against Toronto