Urbanization charges growing in Jesolo. Despite the criticisms and fears of those who fear a turnaround in Jesolo with greater restrictions on urban planning after the many appeals to the Tar and the Council of State, especially on heights, the data speak of a different situation. And there are shipyards to deny them. The categories are pressing: “There are projects that are stopped in urban planning,” says Roberto Dal Cin, president of Confapi for national tourism, “we are talking about dozens of practices under examination and many are afraid of a block on residential and tourist construction”. The measured Lucas Pavanetto, president of the municipal council and regional councilor, had already reassured the citizens of the will of the new administration to proceed with the utmost correctness, but without blockages.

In recent days, the deputy mayor Luca Zanotto, during the report to the Council on extra urban charges, which returns to the chamber on December 20 for approval, recalled that the tourist tax has reached 5,439,415 euros which is higher than what was foreseen in the 2021 budget due to the increase in revenue recorded this year, an increase of 410,000 euros. The commitment of the tax offices in the fight against IMU tax evasion is confirmed. In fact, an estimated IMU revenue from the fight against evasion of 1,933,245 is estimated for each year of the three-year period 2023-2025. Finally, as regards urbanization costs, the incoming item for total urbanization costs of 4,963,477 euros was increased by 531,000 euros, which reflects the considerable volume of building practices handled by the office.

«The theme cannot be reduced to what the administration is allowing to be built», says Zanotto, «indeed, often the concessions refer to projects approved some time ago by those who preceded us, in some cases of great impact and therefore generators of important charges. With this, reiterating a concept expressed in recent weeks by Mayor De Zotti, I say that the administration is not a priori opposed to new projects. What we want is to evaluate and harmonise, to support growth that follows certain rules in respect of the territory».