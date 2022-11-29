Hunan plummeted by 20°C, and the quick-freezing mode has been turned on

The weather can be said to change as it is said to change. It is still warm in the morning and cold in the afternoon. The Hunan Provincial Meteorological Observatory reminded on the 28th that from the evening of November 28th to December 1st, there will be a strong cold wave weather process from north to south in the province. This process has three characteristics: First, the temperature drops sharply, with the highest temperature dropping to 1-3 °C , with a drop of more than 20°C, and the lowest temperature dropped to about 0°C; second, the wind force is strong, and the wind force in the whole province generally increases to level 5-6, and the local gust is level 9; Sleet or freezing rain, with light to moderate snow in northwestern Hunan.

Specifically, from 20:00 on November 29th to 20:00 on November 30th, there were light to moderate rains on cloudy days in southern Hunan, including local heavy rains in southern Hengyang, southern Zhuzhou, northern Chenzhou, and central Yongzhou, and light rain in other areas turned to sleet Or freezing rain, local light snow in northern Xiangxi Prefecture, northern Zhangjiajie, and northern Changde; north wind 5-6, local gust 8-9; highest temperature 8-10℃ in southern Hunan, 4-6℃ in other areas; lowest temperature Xiangxi, 0-2°C in northern Hunan, 2-4°C in other areas.

From 20:00 on November 30 to 20:00 on December 1, there will be light to moderate snow on cloudy days in northern Xiangxi Prefecture, northern Zhangjiajie, northern Changde, northern Huaihua, northern Yiyang, and northern Yueyang, and cloudy days in southern Hunan with light to moderate rain. The area is cloudy with sleet or freezing rain; the north wind is 3-4; the highest temperature is 2-4°C in southern Hunan, and 0-2°C in other areas; the lowest temperature in western Hunan is -2-0°C, and 0-2°C in other areas.

On the same day, the Provincial Low Temperature Rain and Snow Freeze Disaster Emergency Headquarters (hereinafter referred to as the “Provincial Low Temperature Headquarters”) issued an emergency notice. From the evening of November 28 to December 1, there will be strong cold waves and strong winds in the province, with severe cooling and strong winds , The member units of the low temperature headquarters of each city, state and province must strengthen prevention and do a good job in response. The notice pointed out that the severe cold wave and windy weather have a large drop in temperature, long duration, and wide-ranging impact. Many places in the province will experience the lowest temperature since the beginning of winter this year. Some areas will also have rain, snow, freezing, and strong winds. Production, traffic safety, people’s lives and other aspects have a greater impact. All levels and localities must attach great importance to it, do a good job in prevention and response, and strictly prevent various accidents from happening.

remind

Traffic When driving in rainy and snowy days, try to widen the distance between vehicles

The severe cold wave is coming, everyone’s winter clothes and winter clothes can be used to the fullest. Also in handy, there is this guide to safe travel in rainy and snowy days.

Proper use of lights to improve visibility: drivers should adjust the use of lights according to the actual situation. When the visibility is less than 200 meters, turn on the fog lamps, low beams, position lights and front and rear position lights; when the visibility is less than 100 meters, turn on the fog lights, low beams, position lights, front and rear position lights and hazard warning flashing lights.

Turn on the wiper in time: When it rains or snows, the driver needs to turn on the wiper in time, and adjust the speed of the wiper according to the amount of rain and snow to keep the vision clear.

Keep a larger distance between vehicles: When driving in rainy and snowy days, try to increase the distance from the vehicle in front as much as possible. For example, keep a distance of 20 meters from the vehicle in front at ordinary times. At this time, you need to increase the distance to 40 meters or even further. Reserve enough space for a long time to ensure driving safety.

Window defogging: Due to the temperature difference, fog is likely to be generated inside the car, causing the front windshield to fog up and affecting the driver’s sight. At this time, it can be eliminated by adjusting the temperature of the air conditioner in the car. Never drive with towels or paper towels while wiping.

Slow braking: When braking is required, the driver should brake slowly. If the vehicle slips out of control during the braking process, release the brakes, turn the steering wheel slightly in the direction of deviation, wait for the direction of the vehicle body to be corrected, then lightly step on the brakes, and brake slowly.

Reduce the speed of driving: when the vehicle is driving on water-logged or snow-covered roads, the adhesion between the tires and the ground will decrease, that is, the grip of the tires will decrease and the driving will be more difficult. Therefore, the driving speed should be slower than usual to improve the controllability of the vehicle. When encountering a turn or an emergency, there can be enough reaction time for safe operation or braking.

Reduce merging and overtaking: Driving in rainy and snowy days makes it difficult to control the vehicle itself. To ensure safe driving, try to reduce merging and overtaking during driving, especially do not overtake on curves. If you have to overtake, keep a good lateral distance from other vehicles to prevent accidents.

The gear controls the speed of the vehicle: in case of going uphill or downhill, try to drive in a low gear as smoothly as possible, and never rely on the brakes alone. For some predicted deceleration, the purpose of deceleration can be achieved by shifting into a low gear.

Heating Pay attention to safe use of electricity and clean up combustibles in time

The weather is cold, in addition to dressing to keep warm, various heating equipment have also been put into use. So, what should you pay attention to when using these heating equipment?

Pay attention to safe use of fire and electricity for heating, clean up combustibles around in time, and don’t forget to turn off the power and gas switches when going out.

Heating equipment should choose regular products that have passed national safety certification and are of qualified quality.

Do not use heating equipment to dry clothes, and do not leave people when using small electrical appliances such as electric irons and hair dryers, to avoid fires caused by excessive temperatures.

Strictly follow the instructions to use the heating equipment correctly, and check frequently whether the equipment is damaged or the wires are exposed.

It is strictly forbidden to use copper wire, iron wire, and aluminum wire to replace the fuse, choose the fuse that is compatible with the load of the wire, and do not replace it at will.

Avoid using heating equipment in a humid environment (such as a bathroom), let alone make the equipment wet or damp. This will not only damage the equipment, but also create a risk of electric shock.

When using charcoal fires for heating, remember to keep ventilation.

Source: Xiaoxiang Morning News