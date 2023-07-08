Jet launches strategy to increase sales

LA MARCA Jet chocolate bars plans to exceed all commercial expectations with its most recent innovation, Jet Strawberries with Cream, and to sell more than four million units in the first year since its launch.

With a solid track record of leadership in the country, the firm has established itself as a benchmark brand in the Colombian market by registering sales that exceed $300,000 million per year. Behind these achievements are thousands of Colombian cocoa farmers and farmers, who mainly provide a large part of the inputs used in the manufacture of Jet.

Regina Little, marketing director of Compañía Nacional de Chocolates, expressed in this regard: “Jet was born more than 60 years ago and is part of our daily life and our identity. By developing innovations such as Jet Strawberries with Cream, we are exploring new moments of consumption and flavors to be present in all moments of our consumers’ lives”.

In addition, he added: “The vision of Chocolatinas Jet for the future is committed to innovation with which it seeks to complement its product offer and exceed the sales goal. The brand prides itself on continuing to be a part of people’s lives and expanding its presence.”

With distribution in Central and South American countries, the United States and Europe, Jet has become a true ambassador of Colombia by bringing the flavor and tradition of an entire country to every corner of the world. The brand is always present in people’s luggage and represents a piece of Colombian identity that transcends borders.

With these achievements and prospects, Chocolatinas Jet is positioned as an undisputed leader in the candy category, reaffirming its commitment to quality, innovation and consumer satisfaction.

