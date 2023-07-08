Kurram land conflict: ceasefire after four deaths

According to the district administration, a ceasefire has been announced after the fighting over the land dispute in Upper Karam district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued for the second day since Friday.

Upper Karam police official Azhar Khan said on Saturday that as a result of the fight, four people lost their lives while 19 were injured.

He said that there has been a long-standing land dispute between the two tribes of Bushehra and Dunder villages and on Friday, the people of the two tribes came face to face once again.

He further said that two persons from both sides were killed while 19 injured are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

Land disputes in Upper Karam district are long-standing and sometimes have a communal color to them due to the history of communal riots here.

In order to resolve the recent dispute and cease fire, a jirga of elders of Kurram District held meetings with the Deputy Commissioner and law enforcement agencies to stop the ongoing fighting.

The local administration cleared the fronts with the help of security agencies (District Administration).

Upper Karam Assistant Commissioner Hafeezullah said that after meeting with the chiefs of both tribes, a ceasefire has been agreed upon.

He said that with the support of Pakistan Army, Police and FC, the fronts have been cleared from both sides and the district administration will take steps to resolve this land dispute.

What is this controversy?

Nabi Jan Orakzai, a local journalist of Karam district, said that the recent conflict is near the area where six teachers were shot dead in a school some time ago.

He said that the dispute is over the communal land claimed by both the tribes, while at different times the two parties have been fighting over the construction work on the said land.

This disputed land is located in Para Chinar, where journalist Irshad Hussain Turi said that a commission has been formed to resolve the disputed land issue in Karam district and no settlement or cropping is allowed on the disputed land by this commission. Cultivation is prohibited.

He said that ‘when the season of crop cultivation comes, sometimes one and sometimes the other party tries to cultivate crops on this land, and the matter reaches to the point of fighting.’

