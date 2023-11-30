Jhon Arias continues to shine in Brazil

Chocoan soccer player Jhon Arias Andrade continues to shine in Brazil by having a spectacular performance in his team’s Fluminense match against Santos.

He scored a great goal and made an assist on a goal.

Arias Andrade’s score came in the 36th minute of the first half. Jhon Arias took advantage of a cross from Diogo Barbosa, who raised his head and beat the free attacker, who with a strong header managed to put the ball in the entire corner and beat João Paulo’s goal for the second time.

In addition to the score, Jhon Arias assisted Matheus Martinelli to score the first goal of the match, confirming the great sporting moment he is experiencing in Brazil, since it is no secret to anyone that the former Independiente Santa Fe player has become one of the leaders of the national team.

With this great performance, Jhon Arias responds to the trust of the Fluminense coach in Brazil, since, throughout the season, the Colombian has become one of the most important pieces for the coach, who has just established himself as champion of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Jhon Arias scored his eighth goal this season with Brazil and becomes one of Fluminense’s goal men, below Germán Ezequiel Cano, who is the current scorer of the national tournament, in addition to being the figure of the team during the 2023/2024 season.

According to journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid, from Caracol Radio, a formal offer from Nice of France for Arias arrived at the Fluminense offices, and although it does not exceed the numbers of Zenit’s, it is quite tempting and due to the fact that it is from A more competitive league than Russia could be more attractive to the 26-year-old from Choco.

Beyond that, there is still no last word said on the future of Jhon Arias and the offers will only just begin to arrive. The transfer period only opens in January and there are still several dates for the Brasileirao, so it is expected that more teams in Europe will make proposals to take the Colombian.

Jhon Arias Andrade, known as “Wicho”, son of Mónica Andrade Becerra and Jhon Arias, was trained as a football player in Quibdó, in Estrellas del Futuro and Linaje. He also made his appearance in the Chocó national teams, showing all his talent and category, which earned him a move to Boca Juniors de Cali, where he consolidated himself.

