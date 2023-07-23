Jhonny Rivera confirmed his love relationship with a young promise of music

This is how the love of popular music stars was born

Rivera precisely told how that process of rapprochement he had with Jenny López was like at the beginning of his career and how his employment relationship gradually became a sentimental one.

“On our trips we talked, chatted, and from there something emerged,” Johnny Rivera confessed.

Undoubtedly, the artist’s confession has led him to be in the eye of the hurricane of the audience and the entertainment media, however, the interpreter has assured that he has also received messages of support for his new sentimental relationship.

Through his Instagram stories where he accumulates more than three million followers, the popular music interpreter affirmed that the time has come to give love a chance, and this time it would be with Jenny López, whom he also admires and respects for her great talent in music and her courage as a woman.

“Let’s not turn this around anymore. Thanks to everyone who is following Jenny Lopez, she is super talented. I believe that all human beings need to seek happiness and give themselves a chance in love, I think my time has come,” said the musical artist.

Undoubtedly, this new relationship in the world of music in Colombia has become the center of comments, both congratulations and constant criticism. But, both artists have already taken the most important step, which was to confess their love and not be afraid of what fate will bring them.