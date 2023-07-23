The car heels in the wind, two injured

Three violent storms in the Crema area in 24 hours caused a lot of damage due to hail, the size of a mandarin, from Rivolta d’Adda to Casale Cremasco and the mass of water that fell. The extremely violent thunderstorms began on Friday at 11.30, resumed at 21 and continued on Saturday again at 11.30. In the night from Friday to Saturday there were over thirty interventions by the Crema and Cremona firefighters. In Vailate there was a hailstorm in the second storm for about ten minutes, with an electricity blackout lasting over half an hour. Tree felled in the first wave. In Casale Cremasco, a rather intense hailstorm for a few minutes after 21. Little damage. The second storm is among the suspects of the Cremosano accident, a head-on with a gust of wind that caused a car to skid into the opposite lane. Two wounded both taken to the Cremona hospital. Power pylon knocked down in Pianengo. A pine tree fell and swept over the pylon that brought down three light poles in via Roma, towards the northern border of the town. Road blocked and completely dark area. Work until 5 this morning to be able to restore the viability on the main street of the town, blocked because there was a danger of voltage, given that there were exposed cables. In Sergnano some streets of the town were flooded and a large plant fell on the street. The San Marco civil protection was called at 21.30 in Ricengo for the roof of a farmhouse with tiles on the ground, some plants and a power wire in Ricengo. In Rivolta d’Adda the hail from the second storm damaged some parked cars Fifteen meters of the roof of a stable flew into the field on Friday evening in Pieranica. PGR

