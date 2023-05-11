Home » Jhovanoty reminded Carolina Cruz of a painful moment on television
by admin
Jhovanoty is one of the most important and famous Colombian comedians in the country thanks to his participation in programs such as ‘Around the world in 80 laughs’, or his work as an announcer, impersonator and presenter in Día a Día, morning show on Caracol Televisión in which he shares with his colleagues Carolina Cruz, Catalina Gómez, Carolina Soto and Iván Lalinde.

Precisely, this Thursday in the middle of the broadcast of the morning program a particular situation arose in which Jhovanoty ended up reminding the Valle del Cauca woman of an old situation for which she received a lot of criticism.

Jhovanoty’s comment on Carolina Cruz

It all happened when the presenters talking about the punishment for Alpha in the Challenge, recalled a dynamic in which the participants of the reality show sent anonymous messages through small pieces of paper, something that made the drivers try to imitate this activity saying what each one would place:

“Whoever says ‘I’m hungry’ is mine”, at which time Iván Lalinde jokingly said that the same role could be used for his partner Carolina Cruz, which led the comedian to contradict him by saying that in reality the message of the presenter would be “Where are the knives?”referring to the day that the Valle del Cauca woman used some books as knife holders in the middle of a morning broadcast some time ago.

However, Iván Lalinde and Catalina Gómez came out in defense of their partner after Jhovanoty’s comment, ironing out rough edges.

It should be noted that when the comedian made this comment, neither of the two Carolinas (Cruz and Soto) were there.

