Author: Sun Peng Zhang Chen

On September 15, Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, came to the Yangling Demonstration Zone to conduct research on breeding innovation and cultivated land protection. Provincial Party Secretary Liu Guozhong participated in the investigation.

Ji Bingxuan and his party came to the Yangling Seed Industry Innovation Center to listen to the report on the development of breeding innovation in Shaanxi Province, visit the relevant laboratories of the Syngenta Breeding Technology Center, and learn more about the company’s new crop variety breeding, factory haploid production, etc. Innovation research progress and business conditions. In the Yangling Cultivated Land Protection and Quality Improvement Innovation Center, Ji Bingxuan visited the soil sample bank, the cultivated land soil museum and other places successively, and carefully inquired about the research progress of the innovation center in farmland standardization construction, soil improvement, and smart cultivated land. In the Liangke Smart Agriculture Demonstration Base, Ji Bingxuan went into the field to inspect the growth of corn, inquired about the yield and lodging resistance of different corn varieties, and had in-depth exchanges with the person in charge of the base and relevant experts.

During the investigation, Ji Bingxuan fully affirmed the achievements of the Yangling Demonstration Zone in agricultural science and technology innovation, achievement transformation, demonstration and promotion of improved varieties, etc. He pointed out that the Yangling Demonstration Zone should unswervingly base itself on the “national team” positioning of modern agriculture, make good use of the abundant scientific and educational resources, accelerate the promotion of technological innovation in the seed industry, continue to develop and expand comprehensive large-scale seed enterprises, and strive to develop high-quality seeds. , experiment, promotion, and management to create more good experience, set an example for the whole country, and benefit more farmers. All regions in Shaanxi should fully implement the strategy of storing grain in the land and technology, put the improvement of comprehensive agricultural production capacity in a more prominent position, accelerate the construction of high-standard farmland, and strive to promote technological innovation and transformation of achievements in arable land protection and quality improvement. Make positive contributions to ensuring national food security.

Li Chunlin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary General of the Provincial Party Committee, and Zhuang Changxing, Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, participated in the investigation. (Reporter Sun Peng Zhang Chen)