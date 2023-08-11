Jiacheng Group Shows Appreciation with Summer High Temperature Condolence Activities

To pay tribute to the perseverance under high temperature, Jiacheng Group launched summer high-temperature condolence activities

In the heat wave and scorching sun, Jiacheng Group’s front-line employees still stick to their posts, brave the scorching heat and high temperature, and rush to advance the project. The production and living conditions of front-line workers affect the hearts of the leaders of the group company. Recently, the leaders of Jiacheng Group’s party committee went deep into the construction sites, scenic blocks, and pipe network stations to cordially condole with the employees who are fighting on the front line of high temperature, sent them cool and refreshing products, and extended their heartfelt thanks and lofty tribute to them.

Xu Jiong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairman, and General Manager of Jiacheng Group, and Sun Huixiang, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager, led a team to the Dongyue Mansion Project and Nanhu Scenic Area to express cordial condolences to the front-line staff. General Manager Xu Jiong asked the builders to keep the bottom line of safety, focus on high temperature and extreme weather changes in summer, make emergency plans, and continuously consolidate the foundation of safe production. Construction units should pay attention to avoid high-temperature periods, arrange construction time reasonably, do a good job in heatstroke prevention and cooling, and ensure that workers get adequate rest. In Nanhu Scenic Area, he inquired about the working conditions of the employees, delivered high-temperature condolences to the employees in person, and asked everyone to arrange working hours reasonably, pay attention to rest, and combine work and rest. At the same time, the scenic spot is instructed to take effective measures to deal with high temperature to ensure the safety of employees and tourists.

Chen Weiqiang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Jiacheng Group, led a team to the children’s welfare home project and the Daqiao Station of the pipe network company. Thank you for your hard work. The condolence group learned more about the construction progress of the current project and the working and living conditions of the construction personnel, urged everyone to pay attention to self-protection when working in a high-temperature environment, and asked the construction unit to tighten the string of safety, grasp the progress of the project and do a good job in logistical support, implement various heatstroke prevention and cooling measures. The front-line staff of the pipe network station should scientifically arrange their work, rest, and inspection time, pay attention to the combination of work and rest, and take practical actions to create a safe and stable gas consumption environment for the masses.

Xie Xiaomin, member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager of Jiacheng Group, and Liu Yuwei, member of the Party Committee and Secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection, led a team to the Yuehe West parking lot project and Yuehe Street to carry out high-temperature condolences. At the construction site of the Yuehexi parking lot project, the condolence team urged everyone to pay attention to heatstroke prevention and cooling, and to combine work and rest while performing their duties, and encouraged everyone to continue to fulfill their duties to ensure that the project progressed according to the time node. In Yuehe Block, the condolence team greeted the front-line workers such as the block security personnel, cleaning personnel, and full-time fire brigade, and sent them summer heatstroke prevention and cooling supplies. Arrange working hours and do a good job in logistics support services.