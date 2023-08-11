Wang Hao Urges Full Effort in Preparations for Hangzhou Asian Games at Plenary Meeting

Wang Hao Urges Full Effort in Preparations for Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – The plenary meeting of the Hangzhou Asian Games General Headquarters was held on August 11th, with Wang Hao, governor of the province and commander of the general headquarters, delivering an important speech. The meeting aimed to discuss the progress and preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.

During his speech, Wang Hao emphasized the need to fully implement the instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping. He stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of simplicity, safety, and excitement in organizing the competition. Wang called on all participants to focus their thoughts, energy, and goals in the sprint stage, ensuring that the Hangzhou Asian Games would be an extraordinary sports and cultural event that showcases “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and splendor” to the world.

Various officials and key members attended the meeting, including Liu Jie, Wang Chengguo, Hu Wei, Li Yanyi, Yang Qingjiu, Lu Bin, Tang Feifan, and Li Huolin. Yao Gaoyuan presented an overview of the recent preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, and the co-organizing cities’ special command centers and sub-headquarters provided reports on key issues and offered opinions and suggestions.

Wang Hao acknowledged the progress made thus far since the 100-day countdown to the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games. He emphasized the importance of focusing on key time nodes, raising the standard to an exceptional level, clarifying tasks, and executing all preparatory work diligently. It was crucial, he noted, to optimize the program plan and ensure seamless coordination between all aspects of the event. Furthermore, Wang highlighted the need to enhance command operation scheduling and conduct thorough test drills to ensure efficient coordination between the general headquarters and the venue team. He also urged stronger coordination between the city and the major events and activities, as well as the creation of a stable and peaceful environment for the successful hosting of the games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is set to be a momentous occasion, and Wang Hao’s call to go all out in the preparations signals the commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for athletes and spectators alike. With the spirit of unity and dedication, the Hangzhou Asian Games aims to leave a lasting legacy and create a milestone in the history of Chinese and Asian sports.

