Jiahe County’s First Batch of New Recruits Embark on their Military Journey with High Hopes

Jiahe County Sends off New Recruits to the Military Camp Amidst Tears and Hope

Huasheng Online News on September 16 (Correspondent Li Xinyang and Liu Ying) – As the golden autumn blankets the land, the month of September brings forth new recruits ready to embark on their journey. Today, on September 16, the first group of new recruits from Jiahe County, Chenzhou City, bid farewell to their loved ones as they set off to the military camp.

At the send-off site, the recruits appeared in military uniforms adorned with red flowers on their chests and ribbons on their shoulders. They exchanged tearful goodbyes with their relatives and friends, who imparted words of caution and concern. Although the recruits had undergone pre-service education and displayed the composure of soldiers, their eyes remained welled up with tears in the face of their loved ones’ parting words.

“As parents, we firmly support his choice. We hope that after he joins the army, he will obey orders, study hard, and undergo rigorous training,” said Zhou Guiwen, the parent of one of the recruits, emphasizing the responsibility a man carries for the wellbeing of the world.

Wang Yunxia, the sister of another recruit, shared her hopes for her brother’s military career, stating, “Today, I am sending my brother off to join the army. I hope he will excel in his duties and have a fulfilling military journey.”

Upon gathering their emotions, the recruits lined up in a neat formation, demonstrating their determination as they entered the camp, with resounding shouts of “arrival.” Under the guidance of their instructors, they packed their bags, boarded the troop transport vehicles, and embarked on their journey with the trust and high expectations of their hometown community. Their military careers have officially commenced, and in the days to come, they will blend their youthful energy with the camouflage uniforms, serving their country with utmost dedication.

(First instance: Xia Bo, Second instance: Liu Le, Third instance: Jiang Yuqing)

