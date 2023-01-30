Jianghai District accelerates the cultivation of leading industrial enterprises and promotes the development and growth of advantageous industries. The picture shows Dier-Hanyu Group.

Jianghai plans to start (put into operation) 57 industrial projects this year. The picture shows the construction site of Baoshi Refrigeration Project.

At the construction site of key projects in Jianghai District, crane towers stand up and machines roar.

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Chan, He Rong) In the early spring of Lingnan, Vientiane was renewed, and Jianghai District sounded the high-quality development charge. On January 28, the province’s high-quality development conference and the city’s first high-quality development promotion meeting were held successively. In the past two days, Jianghai District has thoroughly implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, conscientiously implemented relevant provincial and municipal deployments, and organized high-quality development work promotion meetings around the theme of high-quality development. Nie Jiawei, Secretary of the District Party Committee, Zheng Danhui, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and District Mayor, Yu Zhijian, Director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, and Zou Dechang, Chairman of the District Political Consultative Conference, participated in relevant activities and meetings.

The high-quality development work promotion meeting in Jianghai District consists of three links: on-site investigation of key projects, a special meeting on investment promotion work, and a high-quality development work deployment meeting. On January 28, the leaders of the four sets of teams in the district led a team to the Investment Promotion Center of the Safety Emergency Industrial Park, the Longxi Road Project Department, Jiangmen High-tech Industrial Port, and “Two Centers and One Base” to investigate the construction of key projects in the district. On the morning of January 29, a special conference on investment promotion work in Jianghai District was held to comprehensively summarize the investment promotion work in Jianghai District since last year, analyze the current investment promotion situation, and deploy the new year’s investment promotion work tasks. On the afternoon of January 29, the high-quality development work deployment meeting in Jianghai District was held to comprehensively deploy the high-quality economic and social development work in the region, mobilize the whole region to act quickly, and concentrate on promoting high-quality development to contribute to the economic development of the whole year. The high-quality development of society is off to a good start.

The meeting emphasized that Jianghai District will vigorously implement the “top leader” project of the manufacturing industry, put the development of the manufacturing industry in a more prominent position, do everything possible to develop industries, strengthen entities, and build a modern industrial system with strong competitiveness, high quality and efficiency, and sustainability. It is necessary to fully implement the “industrial revitalization” project of the Municipal Party Committee, deeply implement the “Industrial Revitalization District” action plan, focus on making the industry bigger and stronger, promote the integration of the three industries, and promote the economic and social development of Jianghai District to achieve good results on the track of high-quality development .

It is necessary to accelerate industrial development with greater efforts and strengthen the new advantages of high-quality development. Taking the construction of “1+3+2” strategic industrial clusters as the starting point, seek breakthroughs in attracting leading enterprises in the industrial chain; strive to introduce and cultivate more national-level specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises, industrial enterprises above designated size, Listed companies; accelerate the formation of a ladder development pattern of key industrial chains such as safety emergency response, high-end equipment manufacturing, cutting-edge new materials, new-generation electronic information, smart home appliances, biomedicine and health, and strive to achieve the goal of a 100 billion output value park.

It is necessary to take more practical measures to promote the quality improvement of the park and expand new space for high-quality development. It is necessary to fully implement the “Park Reconstruction” project of the Municipal Party Committee, deeply implement the “Park Efficiency Enhancement” action plan, accelerate the construction of Jiangmen’s large-scale industrial agglomeration high-tech zone-Sanjiang Muzhou Joint Development Pioneering Start-up Zone, and strengthen cooperation with Shenzhen in the industrialization of scientific and technological achievements. Deepen the construction of the “headquarters + base” and “R&D + production” in-depth division of labor and cooperation demonstration area. Comply with the national security emergency industry (comprehensive) demonstration base establishment requirements, improve the basic supporting facilities of the park, and stimulate the development vitality of the park.

It is necessary to grasp the project construction with an updated idea and create a new engine for high-quality development. We must pay close attention to investment promotion, grasp the development direction of the strategic industrial chain, vigorously attract leading enterprises such as safety and emergency, and strive to make breakthroughs in the introduction of projects exceeding 5 billion or even 10 billion yuan, and support high-quality development with high-quality industrial projects. Keep an eye on the implementation of the project, and improve the supervision mechanism for the whole life cycle of the project. Focus on increasing capital and expanding production to help enterprises grow bigger and stronger.

It is necessary to promote scientific and technological innovation with a broader perspective and enhance new momentum for high-quality development. To fully implement the Municipal Party Committee’s “Science and Technology Leading” project, it is necessary to implement the “Innovation Driven” action plan in depth. Accelerate the formation of a full-chain scientific and technological innovation platform of “technology research and development + incubator + accelerator + industrial park”, and strive to add 1 national-level technology business incubator, 2 industrial technology innovation alliances, 10 provincial and municipal innovation platforms, and national-level high-tech enterprises Up to 700. Promote the construction of “two centers and one base”, continue to promote the construction of the intelligent manufacturing port accelerator of the Aerospace Industry Research Institute, and the social wisdom governance technology innovation center project, and strive to build a collaborative innovation system that deeply integrates production, learning, research and application. Strengthen cooperation with the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, deepen the construction of the Smart Security Emergency Joint Laboratory and the Jiangmen Security Emergency Industry (Beijing) Incubator.

It is necessary to optimize the business environment with better services and stimulate new vitality for high-quality development. Accelerate the construction of roads, water, electricity, and livelihood projects, promote the construction of industrial neighborhood centers and other projects, and improve the supporting facilities of the park. Taking “industrial transformation” as the main direction, promote the upgrading and transformation of Jinxi, Wudong and other village-level industrial parks.

It is necessary to improve people’s livelihood and well-being with higher standards, and share new achievements in high-quality development. Deepen the construction of green and beautiful rivers and seas, create a high-quality education system, and improve the level of medical services.

Jianghai District arranges 97 key construction projects in the city

The total investment exceeds 100 billion yuan

The reporter learned at the high-quality development work deployment meeting in Jianghai District that this year Jianghai District has arranged 97 key construction projects in the city, with a total investment of 104.659 billion yuan and an annual planned investment of 18.004 billion yuan. Supporting services, centering on the “year of high-quality development and deepening”, sounded the high-quality development charge.

In the “Year of High-Quality Development and Deepening”, Jianghai District will focus on safety and emergency industries, cultivating leading enterprises in the industry, attracting investment and upgrading, and improving the quality of advantageous industries to further accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. Among them, 57 industrial projects are planned to start (put into operation) this year, including ICMC, Tianzhuo, Changyou and other projects with an output value exceeding 1 billion yuan. In addition, Jianghai District will focus on “1+3+2” strategic industrial clusters, strengthen the cultivation of leading enterprises in the industrial chain, and strive to promote the construction of 100 billion industrial parks.

High-quality development, planning first. Jianghai District accelerates the interconnection of transportation infrastructure and surrounding cities, fast-linking and fast-passing, and strives to build a multi-level and three-dimensional transportation network, integrating large-scale circulation into the grand strategy. , will further shorten the time-space distance between Jianghai and Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau.

Jianghai District will strengthen infrastructure construction and promote the construction of 28 roads, water, electricity, and livelihood projects with a total investment of 24.7 billion yuan. It is expected that within this year, Wuyi Road expansion project, Huigang Avenue project (Limu Road-Dongjia Interchange), Nanshan Road (Xingang Road-Huigang Avenue), Yiyi Road (Lianhai Road-Longxi Road), Longxi Road ( Yunqin Road-Gaoxin Road), the west extension of Jinou Road and other roads will be completed and open to traffic.

To promote high-quality development, the environment is the fundamental guarantee. Jianghai District will optimize the business environment with better services and stimulate new vitality for high-quality development. Give full play to the guiding role of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, promote the construction of projects such as the Industrial Neighborhood Center with a total investment of 2.3 billion yuan, and further improve the supporting facilities of the park. At the same time, we will find out the stuck points in the early stage of project implementation in advance, continue to do a good job in the “five connections and one leveling” of the project land, strengthen the clean land supply mechanism, and do a good job in the delivery of project land; speed up the approval process of matters, establish a reverse list for project construction, and promote The project started early and put into production early.

Talents are the foundation of economic development, and high-quality development is inseparable from high-quality talents. Jianghai District continues to deepen talent services, providing enterprise employees with convenient services such as children’s schooling, housing, and medical treatment, so as to attract and retain talents. This year, Jianghai District plans to invest nearly 700 million yuan in the construction of Gaoxin No. 1 School, Jiaotou District School, and Industrial New City’s nine-year consistent school. After completion, 7,200 high-quality public degrees will be added. At the same time, the enrollment work of the No. 1 Primary School and Jingxian Primary School (North Campus) in the High-tech Zone will start this year.

Work hard to start a new game. The land of Jianghai has sounded the charge of “doing everything possible to grasp the economy” and “seeking development with one heart and one mind”.

(Text/Photo by He Rong, Chen Chan, Qiu Yu)

Li Xuesong, general manager of Jiangmen Baoshi Refrigeration Appliance Co., Ltd.:

“Going out” to expand the international market

Spring comes early. Provinces, cities, and districts have all sounded the charge for high-quality development. As an export-oriented enterprise, Baos Refrigeration has also taken a sprint step-under the background that the epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, the company will send staff to Europe, the United States and other places from February 1 to visit customers and grab orders , “going out” to expand the international market.

In the new year, Baoshi Refrigeration will complete the overall completion of the first and second phases of the new plant. The new plant covers an area of ​​40,000 square meters, with a construction area of ​​about 170,000 square meters. This year is also a key node in the company’s IPO promotion work. We will complete the shareholding system transformation and counseling and filing applications, and promote the completion of the listing work.

As a provincial-level specialized and special new enterprise, Baos Refrigeration will keep up with the development of the times, take advantage of the trend of change, fully establish a digital transformation development strategy, actively explore the transformation of industrial technology changes, ecological layout, and full-scenario services, and provide Jianghai District home appliances The high-quality development of the industrial chain is adding bricks and tiles. With the implementation of new projects, the company will increase the recruitment of talents to create more jobs for Jianghai.

Looking forward to 2023, in order to achieve high-quality development, we hope that the government departments will continue to support the foreign trade enterprises in Jianghai District to become bigger and stronger, continue to guide and encourage enterprises to “go out”, and actively explore the international market; support enterprises in the EU, ASEAN, the United States, On the basis of traditional markets such as Japan and South Korea, strengthen the trade of countries along the “Belt and Road”, pay attention to the development of emerging markets and the markets of RCEP member countries; understand and sort out the needs of enterprises in the jurisdiction, and support enterprises to organize overseas exhibitions; increase policy support to reduce the burden on enterprises Seize the cost of orders and increase the enthusiasm of enterprises to “go global”; increase the intensity of talent introduction and broaden the channels for talent introduction. (Chen Chan, He Rong)

Cao Zhisen, general manager of Jiangmen Tianzhuo Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Accelerate the cultivation of independent brands and further expand and strengthen

The special topic of investment promotion in the district will inspire enterprises. We are full of confidence in the future development of Jianghai District, and at the same time, we have strengthened the company’s determination to invest in Jianghai and take root in Jianghai.

Tianzhuo Intelligent’s project in Jiangmen is a headquarters project, which is divided into two phases of construction. The construction area of ​​the first phase is about 114,000 square meters, and all preliminary work such as pile foundation engineering, temporary facilities, construction access road construction, and water and electricity projects have been basically completed, and the staffing and mechanical layout are in place. Next, we will seize the opportunity to carry out comprehensive large-scale construction, which is expected to be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024. While promoting the construction of the first phase of the project, the company is actively preparing for the start of the second phase of the project. At present, the planning and process layout design of the main workshops of the second phase are being implemented, and it is planned to complete various approval procedures in the second half of this year.

The reason why our company’s project construction can achieve breakthrough progress is due to the efficient and pragmatic work of Jianghai District. The relevant departments actively coordinate and solve the difficulties and node problems encountered in the process of project promotion, which enhances the confidence of the company in Jianghai’s development.

Starting from the spring, we can’t delay for a moment. In the future, our company will make efforts from multiple dimensions of products, channels, and brands, and work hard on R&D and design to make products more diversified and differentiated; increase the intensity of channel layout, actively cultivate cross-border e-commerce, and open up international markets , speed up the cultivation of independent brands, further expand and strengthen, and make greater contributions to the economic development of Jianghai District.

(Chen Chan, He Rong)

Reporter’s Notes

Anchor high-quality development goals

Send a strong signal of race to the top

In the spring of Lingnan, the east wind is mighty, and the rivers, seas and land are full of vitality.

On the first day of work in the new year, the province’s high-quality development conference and the city’s first high-quality development promotion meeting were held one after another, blowing the high-quality development charge. Subsequently, Jianghai District held a high-quality development work promotion meeting to remobilize, re-deploy, and re-implement the key tasks throughout the year based on the theme of investment attraction and high-quality development, and implement the “top leader” project in the manufacturing industry to promote the economic and social development of the region. High-quality development.

The sub-district department issued a “military order”, the company representative made a statement, and the participants were full of confidence and fighting spirit… The scene of the conference, all the details, all showed Jiang Hai’s sense of urgency of “starting a decisive battle, starting a sprint”, and can’t wait for a moment , a mental state that cannot hesitate for a moment, and cannot slack for a moment, demonstrated Jiang Hai’s determination and confidence to be at the forefront and bravely be a vanguard with swift actions, and released a strong signal of striving for the first place.

There has long been consensus and action in Jianghai for high-quality development. Last year was the “Breakthrough Year of High-quality Development” in Jianghai District. This year, Jianghai District will continue to pay close attention to high-quality development and designate it as the “Year of Deepening High-quality Development”. The reasonable growth will contribute to Jianghai’s strength and demonstrate Jianghai’s responsibility for Jiangmen’s efforts to build a new pattern of high-quality development of overseas Chinese in the new era.

The high-quality development work promotion meeting held by Jianghai District can be said to be a re-declaration of the unswerving high-quality development path, and it is also a specific action measure to implement the deployment requirements of the province and city, and it is Jianghai’s conscious choice.

The cadres here dare to act, the enterprises dare to do it, and the masses dare to pioneer. Successfully held the 2022 First Emergency Management and Future City Summit and China Industrial Internet (Jiangmen) Summit, and was listed as the establishment unit of the national security emergency industry (comprehensive) demonstration base with the highest score, and the comprehensive ranking of Jiangmen National High-tech Zone jumped to 55th in the country. Successfully introduced 43 projects exceeding 100 million yuan, and promoted 27 enterprises to increase capital and expand production… Judging from the practice of “high-quality development breakthrough year” in Jianghai District, high-quality development is not a simple slogan, but a real one action.

Although the road is long, it will come soon; though it is difficult, it will be done.

Under the new pattern of hundreds of boats competing for the flow and thousands of sails competing for development, Jianghai District seizes the day and night, moves quickly, seizes time and opportunities with a fighting attitude, works hard without delay, and sows the “first seed of spring”, I look forward to the fruitful results of high-quality development in the future, and welcome the mighty spring breeze again!

(He Rong, Li Yuxi, Chen Chan)

The “top leaders” of various streets and departments look forward to the high-quality development goal plan for the new year

Seize opportunities, work hard, and focus on development

□Jiangmen Daily reporter Chen Chan and He Rong

On January 29, Jianghai District held a high-quality development work promotion meeting to draw a blueprint for the high-quality economic development of the whole district. The “top leaders” of various streets and departments made speeches and looked forward to the goals and plans for high-quality development in the new year.

Xiong Weiguang, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Waihai Street, said that Waihai Street will immediately enter the state, fight for the economy, focus on projects, focus on development, focus on key projects to reach production capacity, and strive to cultivate more than 20 specialized and special new enterprises and 600 high-tech enterprises within the year More than 400 enterprises above the designated size. Develop a project access mechanism, complete the comprehensive rectification of 26 village-level industrial parks, fully start the development and construction of 560,000 square meters of private land within the year, upgrade and transform a number of low-efficiency industrial parks such as Jinxi, and build over 500,000 square meters of high-standard factory buildings. Lead the transformation of urban villages with industry, and tackle the tough problems of governance in the Middle East and other areas. Accelerate the completion of the “two vertical and three horizontal” backbone road network transformation, optimize resource allocation for industrial development needs, and open up the spatial pattern of offshore development to the south and west.

He Shuxian, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Lile Street, said that Lile Street will seize opportunities and work hard with the spirit of “the beginning is a decisive battle, and the beginning is a sprint”, so as to make a good start and start for the high-quality economic and social development throughout the year. Step by step, create new advantages for high-quality development. At the same time, take multiple measures to attract investment, closely focus on the four leading industries of high-end electromechanical, new materials, general health and safety emergency, give full play to the leading role of leading enterprises such as Johnson Electric, Umicore, and Jinduoduo, and extend the upstream and downstream industrial chains. Cultivate and strengthen advantageous industrial clusters. Accelerate the improvement of the quality and efficiency of modern agriculture, vigorously develop “one village, one product”, and continue to polish the characteristic brand of Riyue agriculture. Efforts will be made to create a characteristic agricultural tourism brand, to create characteristic business cards for rituals and music such as ancient villages and dragon boats, and to develop high-quality cultural tourism projects.

Chen Qian, secretary of the Party Working Committee of Jiangnan Street, said that Jiangnan Street will take on the responsibility of the central urban area, adhere to the development of the real economy, adhere to the strategy of “excellent two strong three” and deepen the action plan of “prospering the industrial zone” and “enhancing the efficiency of the park” with a long-term perspective , Based on the present, grasp the key points to seek breakthroughs, and focus on difficulties. Carry out the action of “small promotion, high promotion plan”, do a good job in the guidance of key enterprises to go public, apply for specialized and special new enterprises and provincial engineering centers, and strive to make new breakthroughs in Jiangnan street listed companies and specialized and special new enterprises. Deeply promote the connection and upgrading of the central green corridor and the rural green corridor, and focus on promoting the “three old” transformation of the section from Jiangmen Bridge to Beijie Bridge (Panyouwan area).

Gao Yinghao, director of the District Development and Reform Bureau, said that he will further promote the construction of large-scale industrial agglomerations, seize the opportunity of the construction of the Shenzhen-China Corridor, help the expansion of the Shenmao Railway and the Zhongjiang Expressway, and deeply integrate into the construction of the rail transit network of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to build an efficient Outreach Corridor. Improve the road network of the safety and emergency industrial park, accelerate the construction of Nanshan Road, Yiyi Road, Xingang Road, Gaoxin Road, etc., and accelerate the planning, infrastructure and public service supporting construction of the high-tech zone of Jiangmen’s large-scale industrial agglomeration zone-Sanjiang Muzhou joint development pilot zone , to provide a high-quality and livable environment for industrial projects.

Wang Yinghua, director of the District Education Bureau, said that in recent years, the number of primary and secondary school students in Jianghai District has grown rapidly, and school-age students’ demand for degrees in various school stages has grown rapidly. It is expected that this year will usher in a peak enrollment. The Bureau plans to invest nearly 700 million yuan in the construction of Gaoxin No. 1 School, Jiaotou District School, and Industrial New City’s nine-year consistent school. After completion, 7,200 high-quality public degrees will be added. Through the reconstruction and expansion of Jiangnan Primary School, Experimental Primary School, Lixian Primary School and other schools, the existing campus has been tapped and expanded, and nearly 1,000 high-quality public degrees have been added to meet the enrollment needs of school-age students in the jurisdiction.

Huang Weixiong, director of the District Economic Promotion Bureau, said that the bureau will improve the investment promotion mechanism, build a pattern of “big investment, big business“, strengthen investment in all directions, aim at the core cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Delta and other regions, and base itself on the current situation. With industrial foundation and resource advantages, focus on key industries and major projects, and focus on the “3+2+1” modern industrial system in Jianghai District, give priority to selecting specialized, special and new enterprises, leading enterprises in subdivided fields, etc., to attract McQuay, Youmei Upstream and downstream enterprises such as the vertical supply and demand chain and horizontal collaboration chain of industrial leaders such as Keke have landed.