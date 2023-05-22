Home » The death of the school principal in Aydın Kuşadası upset his fans – Current News
Hüseyin Bayraktar, Director of Anatolian Imam Hatip High School (42) died as a result of a heart attack. Hüseyin Bayraktar’s funeral is today after the noon prayer. At Hanım Mosque He was buried in Adalızade Cemetery after the ceremony. His family, relatives, friends and colleagues attended his funeral and paid his last duty to Hüseyin Bayraktar. Popular among students and colleagues Bayraktar’s His sudden death caused great sadness in Kuşadası.

