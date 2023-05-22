Real estate expert reveals: You should pay attention to this when buying

Dorado Capital is working on projects in Richmond, USA, including this group of twelve townhouses. Courtesy of Dorado Capital

If you buy a house, you should check everything carefully – even if it is a new building.

Harsh Thakker co-founded residential real estate development company Dorado Capital in 2019.