The first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress will be held soon. From February 28 to March 2, Jiangsu will hold intensive study activities for deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress in Jiangsu. Xin Changxing, secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, participated in the learning activities and delivered a speech. Xu Kunlin, deputy secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and governor of Jiangsu Province, attended the meeting.

Nobunagashi pointed out that the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress is the first National People’s Congress held on the new journey of modernization, and it is a major event in the political life of the people of all ethnic groups in the country. General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the election in Jiangsu and was unanimously elected as a deputy to the 14th National People’s Congress. I hope that everyone will cherish the “greatness of the country”, perform their duties with a high sense of political responsibility and a strong sense of historical mission, complete the tasks of the conference, live up to the mission, live up to the heavy trust, show the good demeanor of Jiangsu representatives, and contribute to the success of the conference. A complete success to make the contribution of the Jiangsu delegation.

Nobunagashi emphasized that it is necessary to uphold the leadership of the party, and further understand the “two establishments” from the great changes in the new era and the new atmosphere and new achievements in the cause of the party and the country since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Whether it is fulfilling the duties of a representative or doing a good job in one’s job, one must consciously align with the party’s basic theories, basic lines, and basic strategies, as well as the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee. “One establishment” and “two maintenance” play an exemplary role. It is necessary to conscientiously perform duties, strengthen theoretical study, improve capabilities and skills, exercise representative rights, fulfill representative obligations, and play an exemplary role in upholding and improving the people’s congress system. It is necessary to focus on the overall situation of the central government, closely focus on the overall and strategic major issues of modernization, seek long-term plans, build more wise words, and offer more practical strategies, and promote the formation of a “society” with the courage to do good deeds of deputies to the National People’s Congress. The strong atmosphere of “dare to do, dare to break through, dare to do, and dare to be the first” plays an exemplary role in dedicating to Chinese-style modernization. We must uphold the supremacy of the people, always regard the benefit of the people as our mission, practice the whole process of people’s democracy with practical actions, and play an exemplary role in closely contacting the masses and safeguarding the interests of the people. To establish a good image, always keep in mind that the first identity of deputies to the National People’s Congress is political identity, always respect the people, the organization, and the law, consciously accept the supervision of the party and the people, and play an exemplary role in strictly self-cultivation and self-discipline, and always maintain integrity.

Shen Ying, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, made specific arrangements for the performance of duties by the new Jiangsu National People’s Congress according to law. Fan Jinlong, executive deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and deputy secretary of the party group, presided over the learning activities and made a concluding speech.

During the study period, the delegates watched the relevant report videos of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Finance. (Huang Wei, Chen Yuefei, Su Renxuan)

