Jiangsu Province Implements Policies to Become a Strong Intellectual Property Hub

Jiangsu Province to Build a Strong Intellectual Property Province with High Standards

July 18th, Nanjing – The Jiangsu Provincial Government has announced its commitment to promoting the construction of a strong intellectual property province with high standards. The government aims to establish a globally influential Industrial Technology Innovation Center, according to a press conference held on the 18th.

Jiangsu Province ranks among the top in the country in terms of comprehensive intellectual property rights. Over the past seven years, the province has consistently maintained the highest number of invention patents owned by 10,000 people nationwide. Additionally, they boast 1.9 times the number of high-value invention patents compared to the national average. Furthermore, Jiangsu leads in cultivating high-value patents and has built a “1+13+N” rapid collaborative protection system for intellectual property rights.

To further enhance intellectual property development, the government’s “Measures” plan includes supporting eligible colleges and universities in establishing first-level disciplines related to intellectual property. They also encourage the establishment of intellectual property colleges and the construction of intellectual property training bases. Additionally, the plan promotes the connection between property rights talents and preferential policies for regional talents. An intellectual property service mechanism for high-end scientific and technological innovation talents will be established to provide support for innovation and development.

In terms of high-value patent cultivation, the government encourages enterprises, universities, scientific research institutes, and intellectual property service agencies to jointly establish high-value patent cultivation centers. These centers aim to improve the independent controllability of the industrial chain and cultivate high-value patents meeting specific criteria. The government will provide financial support for these centers. Furthermore, the government plans to initiate the selection of the Jiangsu Patent Awards, with cash rewards ranging from 20,000 yuan to 1 million yuan for different categories of winners.

The “Measures” also focus on strengthening financial support for intellectual property rights. They propose increasing support for intellectual property pledge financing and exploring pledge financing in new fields such as geographical indications and integrated circuits. The government encourages social capital to establish intellectual property investment funds and supports financial institutions in developing products like intellectual property insurance, securitization, and trust.

Deepening international exchanges and cooperation on intellectual property rights is another priority highlighted in the “Measures” plan. The government supports enterprises in participating in foreign exhibitions and key academic conferences, and encourages intermediary agencies to provide cross-border intellectual property rights services. They also aim to attract international organizations or institutions related to intellectual property to set up branches in Jiangsu.

Jiangsu Province’s dedication to promoting the construction of a strong intellectual property province with high standards highlights their commitment to fostering innovation and creating a favorable environment for technological development.

