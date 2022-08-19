Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 18, 2022
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 18, 2022

Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 18, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 18, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 19 09: 02

Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on August 18, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case was added in Jiangxi Province (in Guixi City, Yingtan City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 18, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,422 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 18, 2022, there are 25 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 18, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 18, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 18, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and one case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 18, 2022, 12 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (2 cases in Nanchang City, all imported from outside the province and found in closed-loop management of isolation points; 7 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City ; 1 case in Ji’an City, in Jizhou District; 2 cases in Yichun City, both in Fengcheng), 2 cases released from isolation medical observation (1 case in Yingtan City, in Guixi City; 1 case in Yichun City, in Fengcheng). As of 24:00 on August 18, 2022, there are 213 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 19, 2022

