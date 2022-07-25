Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 24, 2022
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 24, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 24, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 24, 2022

Release date: 2022- 07- 25 08: 58

Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on July 24, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province; 1 new case was cured and discharged, in Nanchang City. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,395 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,381 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 24, 2022, there are 13 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on July 24, 2022, there were no new reports of imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on July 24, 2022, the province has reported a total of 41 imported confirmed cases and a total of 32 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on July 24, 2022, there are 9 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on July 24, 2022, 3 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province, all in Nanchang City; 10 cases were released from isolation and medical observation, all in Nanchang City. As of 24:00 on July 24, 2022, there are 58 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are under quarantine medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

July 25, 2022

