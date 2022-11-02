Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau took multiple measures to play the song of harmonious development



Since the beginning of this year, the Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau has been based on the department’s responsibilities and in accordance with the management requirements of “all-round, high-standard, normalized, and refined”, and has made multiple efforts to improve the appearance and environment of the city and consolidate the achievements of civilization.

1. Take the initiative to rectify the “stubborn diseases” of the community and boost the quality of the city

On the one hand, to enhance the understanding and support of the masses, actively carry out activities such as “entering the campus, building, and community”, strengthen refined management, and firmly establish a people-centered development concept. On the other hand, efforts are made to improve the level of urban civilization, “bright sword” to the city’s stubborn diseases, and strictly control the two violations, petitions, non-motor vehicle management, construction vehicle transportation remediation, food and beverage oil pollution control, outdoor advertising sign renovation, construction site dust control, etc. Effectively improve the living environment of citizens, continuously improve the sense of gain and happiness of the masses, and help the creation of a civilized city.

2. Act upon orders, act upon orders, and resolutely implement the requirements for epidemic prevention and control.

Urban and rural communities are the key line of defense for joint epidemic prevention and control, and mass prevention and treatment, as well as the grassroots foundation for modernizing the national governance system and governance capacity. Each squadron has successively participated in the front-line work of epidemic control, such as guarding the control community, guarding the highway checkpoints, maintaining the order of nucleic acid sampling points, transferring nucleic acid sampling samples, and persuading the community to “calm down”. Concentrate and unite, “sweep the construction site” during the day and “sweep the car” at night, and resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

3. Law enforcement has innovation and service has power, so that warm and powerful law enforcement can enter the hearts of the people.

Actively connect with the community, keep an eye on weak links and key areas, find gaps, check weaknesses, make up for shortcomings, collect social conditions and public opinion, sort out the law enforcement matters that need to be implemented in community management, and make law enforcement services “at your fingertips”. Get through the “last mile” commitment and form a good situation of “joint management and mutual cooperation”.