Jiaxing Civil Affairs is in action to defend against typhoon “Plum Blossom”



In order to effectively do a good job in the defense of Typhoon No. 12 “Plum Blossom”, the Jiaxing Civil Affairs Bureau responded quickly, carried out typhoon and flood prevention work, built a strong safety barrier against typhoon and flood prevention, and fought an active flood control battle.

1. Timely deployment of active defense. Since the release of the typhoon “Plum Blossom” emergency warning, the bureau’s party committee has attached great importance to it, and quickly studied and deployed the No. 12 typhoon “Plum Blossom” defense work, requiring all cadres and workers to be on duty, go all out, and perform their duties with due diligence. The Civil Affairs Bureau released the popular science knowledge of flood control and typhoon prevention in a timely manner through the public account of “Jiaxing Civil Affairs”, and popularized the skills of disaster prevention and mitigation, safety prevention and self-rescue and mutual rescue. The civil affairs bureaus of all counties (cities, districts) issued a notice on the defense against typhoon “Plum Blossom”, and put forward specific requirements for elderly care institutions, home care, the transfer of people in need, and the safe operation of funeral and burial places. good defensive measures. Second, strengthen inspection to eliminate hidden dangers. The leadership team of the bureau led a team to the Municipal Welfare Lottery Issuance Center, the Secretariat of the Charity Federation, the Social Welfare Institute, the Senior Apartments, the Rescue Management Station, the Cremation Funeral Home, the Cemetery and the Bureau’s properties to conduct on-site inspections, and urged relevant units to care and protect key groups of people , and do a good job in disaster prevention and hedging. The civil affairs bureaus of all counties (cities, districts) actively initiated typhoon emergency response, strengthened inspections, and organized social forces to assist in the transfer and resettlement of empty nesters, lonely and widows, extremely poor people and people in need.

3. Strictly waiting to strengthen the duty. The Jiaxing Civil Affairs Bureau and its subordinate institutions strictly implement the leadership team and 24-hour on-duty system, maintain smooth communication, ensure early detection, early reporting, and early disposal of dangerous situations, and arrange party members and cadres to inspect safety hazards in communities and communities. At the same time, the personnel of various rescue social organizations and project construction units are on duty 24 hours a day, cooperate in defense, and stand ready to conduct timely research, judgment and disposal of relevant emergencies, so as to provide various guarantees for safe production during typhoon seasons.