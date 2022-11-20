On November 19, Han Jun, Deputy Secretary of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Jilin Province, went to Changchun City to inspect the epidemic prevention and control work on the spot. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, adhere to the established prevention and control strategies and guidelines, strictly implement the requirements of the ninth edition of the national prevention and control plan, and fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the 20 measures for optimizing and adjusting epidemic prevention and control. Do a good job in the orderly connection of work in the process of implementing optimization and adjustment measures, continue to rectify the “layers of weight”, resolutely prevent loss of control and loss of control, maintain a high degree of vigilance, put an end to fluke psychology, implement the “four early” requirements, and pay attention to details Strengthen the prevention and control of the epidemic, protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

At FAW-Volkswagen, Han Jun pointed out that it is necessary to always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, implement the main responsibility of the enterprise’s epidemic prevention and control, adhere to strict inspection and strict control, do a good job in employee health monitoring, and improve the emergency response capabilities of the epidemic, so as to provide FAW’s limit production schedule and stable operation provide a strong guarantee. Han Jun came to a residential area where the epidemic was discovered that day, learned about the isolation, transfer and environmental disinfection of positive patients on the spot, and communicated with community officials and front-line staff. He emphasized that it is necessary to standardize community control measures and block the chain of virus transmission. Han Jun walked into the supermarkets, trusteeship centers, and milk tea shops around the community to talk with the operators, and told them to strictly abide by the epidemic prevention and control regulations, do a good job in personal protection, and eliminate hidden risks. Han Jun visited the stalls of many merchants in the farmer’s market, asked in detail about the supply, sales, and epidemic prevention management of agricultural and sideline products, and required regular nucleic acid testing of merchants and transport drivers in the market, to ensure the smooth flow of logistics channels, and to stock up on important livelihood commodities. At Changchun North Railway Station, Han Jun carefully inspected the implementation of prevention and control measures such as “on-site inspection”. He pointed out that it is necessary to optimize the inspection and testing process, strictly implement prevention and control measures such as bright code scanning and on-site inspection, so as to minimize the risk of epidemic spread. Resolutely defend the first line of defense of “external defense import”.

During the investigation, Han Jun presided over a scheduling meeting and listened to the report on the epidemic prevention and control work in Changchun City. He emphasized that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is still severe and complicated, and it is necessary to maintain strategic determination to quickly control and deal with the spread of the epidemic. , to avoid the expansion of the front line and the extension of time, and resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic. First, efficient and flat command is required. The main responsible comrades of cities, counties and districts must go deep into the front line to command, and the CDC must conduct scientific assessments of the epidemic risk on a daily basis to provide a basis for carrying out nucleic acid testing and epidemic prevention and control. Second, we must quickly extinguish the sporadic epidemic. Carry out nucleic acid detection in an efficient and orderly manner to achieve convenient sampling, timely inspection, efficient detection, and rapid feedback. Accelerate the speed of flow investigation and investigation, find out the infection chain, and resolutely prevent risk spillover. Implement measures such as detailed “landing inspections”, and make every effort to defend the defense line of foreign defense imports. The third is to further refine the isolation control measures. Strengthen the standardized management of centralized isolation points. Home isolation must be properly controlled. Those who do not have the conditions for home isolation must be isolated in a centralized manner. Home health monitoring must be carried out as required. Keep an eye on key risk points such as schools, elderly care institutions, hospitals, wholesale markets, prisons, construction sites, etc., and do a good job in social management and control accurately and effectively. Fourth, we must strengthen the supply of medical resources and living materials, scientifically stockpile materials such as nucleic acid reagents and traditional Chinese medicine preparations, and ensure sufficient supplies and stable prices of rice noodles, oil, meat, eggs, and milk. Fifth, we must strengthen the supply of elements, make every effort to ensure smooth traffic, ensure the normal operation and construction of key enterprises and key projects, and strive to make Changchun’s contribution to the goal of “stopping decline, rebounding, and growing”.

Zhang Zhijun, Liu Kai, Wang Zilian and An Guiwu participated in relevant activities. (Reporter Yu Xiaobo)

(Editors in charge: Guan Sicong, Xie Long)

Share for more people to see