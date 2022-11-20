PAVIA

The big match of the sixth day in the women’s C series, group C, will take place tonight at 7 pm at the PalaVerde in Broni where Arnaboldi tries to trip Viscontini Tea Consulting Milano, one of the two leaders in the group.

The other, Credito Cooperativo Binasco, tries the penultimate blitz on the field of the Città di Opera. In the evening at 21 there will be a derby at the palaCus in via Bassi in Pavia between Cus Pavia Elettromas and Certosa Volley and at the same time PSG Volley San Genesio is looking for the victory at home with Bresso to stay in the top positions.

Women’s Serie C, group C, sixth day: today (6 pm) City of Opera-Credito Cooperativo Binasco; (6.30 pm) Gonzaga Milan-Milan Team Volleyball Guffanti Group; (7pm) Arnaboldi-Viscontini Tea Consulting Milan; (8.30 pm) Volleyball Segrate 78-Bracco Pro Patria Milano; (21 hours) Cus Pavia Elettromas-Certosa Volleyball, Psg Volleyball San Genesio-Bresso Women’s Volleyball.

Classification: Viscontini Tea Consulting Milan, Binasco Cooperative Credit 13 points; Cus Pavia Elettromas, Arnaboldi 10; PSG Volley San Genesio 9; Volleyball Segrate 78 8; Bracco Pro Patria Milan 7; Gonzaga Milan 6; Women’s Volleyball Bresso 5; City of Opera, Milan Team Volley Guffanti Group 3; Certosa Volley 0. (Gonzaga Milano and Bracco Pro Patria Milano, one match less).

After the derby postponed last week, in the men’s series C, group A, Adolescere Voghera stops again to observe the rest shift and, after today, he will already have three games to recover.

Cus Pavia has only one, precisely the derby, which starts again this evening from the not impossible away match on the field of Yaka Volley Malnate and which, with a victory, would remain in the very first positions of a ranking that has not yet expressed the actual values.

Men’s Serie C, group A, sixth day: today (5 pm) Volleyball Milan Vittorio Veneto-Elisir New Volley Vizzolo; (20.30) R&s Volley Mozzate-Volleyball Gsa Carate Brianza, Ag Milano-Oragogroup Gallarate, Yaka Volley Malnate-Cus Pavia; (21.00) Volleyball Lucernate-Pool Libertas Cantù.

The Pallavolo Saronno-Napocolor Dvb Desio match has been postponed to next November 24th. Rest Teenager Voghera.

Classification: Volleyball Saronno points 12; Napocolor Dvb Desio 11; Oragogroup Gallarate 10; R&s Mozzate, Elisir New Volley Vizzolo 9; Cus Pavia, Volleyball Gsa Carate Brianza 7; Volleyball Lucernate, Volleyball Milan Vittorio Veneto 6; Adolescent Voghera 3; Yaka Volley Malnate, Pool Libertas Cantu 2; Ag Milano 0. (Adolescere Voghera two games less; Volleyball Saronno, R&s Mozzate, Yaka Volley Malnate, Volley Lucernate, Ag Milano, Cus Pavia, Napocolor Dvb Desio one game less; Volleyball Gsa Carate Brianza one game more).

F. Ba.