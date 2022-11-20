Hours of attention due to the wave of bad weather in the Marche region, in particular in the Senigallia area, already injured by the floods of 15 September which caused 12 confirmed victims and one person still missing, as well as extensive damage. After several hours of rain, the level of the Misa river rose in Pianello di Ostra, triggering what the regional councilor for civil protection Stefano Aguzzi defined as “a level of attention”, underlining however that this time, unlike September, is not “a water bomb”.

The Municipalities have been alerted, many of which have opened the Cocs: Serra dè Conti, Trecastelli, Senigallia. The river has not overflowed anywhere, but the water level has risen in Ostra and, above all, in Senigallia, where it reached over 3 meters at the Bettolelle bridge.

The water is now flowing, reports the mayor Massimo Olivetti, who from the Facebook page of the Municipality has ordered the citizens to go up to the upper floors and to observe “prudent” behavior.

Around the streets of the city, civil protection, local police and law enforcement agencies are alerting citizens. The rain has decreased, particularly in Senigallia, and the end of the perturbation, initially forecast for the night and now at 6 tomorrow morning, is expected.