Jilin Province Implements Additional Certificate Certification Under Hague Convention

Jilin Province Launches Implementation of Additional Certificate Certification Work

On the morning of November 7, the “Convention Abolition of the Requirements for Authentication of Foreign Public Documents” came into effect in China, marking the formal implementation of the authentication of additional certificates in the country. Jilin Province participated in the launch ceremony via video link and concurrently held the issuance ceremony of the Jilin Province Implementation Additional Certificate.

China joined the Convention on March 8 of this year in an effort to promote institutional opening up in the field of foreign-related document circulation and serve domestic high-quality development. As the province entrusted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement the additional certificate work, Jilin Province simultaneously launched the implementation of the additional certificate certification work on the same day. The Provincial Foreign Affairs Office issued Jilin Province Additional Certificate No. 001 to Ms. Huang, the first party in Jilin Province to apply for an additional certificate.

The Convention, an international treaty under the framework of the Hague Conference on Private International Law, aims to simplify the procedures for the cross-border circulation of public documents. With the implementation of the Convention, official documents sent from China to other contracting states for use only need to apply for additional certificates stipulated in the Convention before they can be sent for use, eliminating the need for consular certification from the embassy or consulate.

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Foreign Affairs Office expressed that the effective implementation of the Convention will usher in a new model for the cross-border circulation of foreign-related documents in China and significantly save time and economic cost for Chinese and foreign citizens and enterprises applying for a certificate.

As Jilin Province joins the rest of the country in implementing the additional certificate certification work, it marks a significant step towards streamlining the process for cross-border document circulation and improving the business environment in China.

