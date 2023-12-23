Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal Government Affairs Network Municipal Natural Resources and Planning Bureau: Comprehensive implementation of pre-performance evaluation-Jinan Municipal Government Information Public Network

In an effort to improve financial efficiency and accountability, the Municipal Natural Resources and Planning Bureau in Jinan, as well as the Yantai City government, are both implementing measures to ensure that budget performance management is being strictly adhered to.

Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal reported that the Municipal Natural Resources and Planning Bureau is comprehensively implementing pre-performance evaluation to streamline operations and ensure that funds are being allocated appropriately. This move comes as part of the government’s efforts to improve financial management and ensure that resources are being used effectively.

Meanwhile, Yantai City is taking the lead in proposing a “6 3” performance management model, which focuses on creating a “Yantai sample” of budget performance management. In addition, the city is expected to reduce budget funds for key performance evaluation projects by more than 100 million yuan in an effort to cut down on ineffective, inefficient, and unnecessary expenses.

According to Financial News Yantai News Network, the city is also expected to reduce budget funds by about 200 million yuan this year as part of the government’s initiative to live a “tight life.” These measures are aimed at improving financial efficiency and ensuring that funds are being used in a responsible and accountable manner.

Overall, both Jinan and Yantai are taking proactive steps to improve budget performance management and financial accountability, setting a precedent for other cities in the province to follow.

