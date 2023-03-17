Home News They militarize the southern area of ​​Cesar during a festive bridge
They militarize the southern area of ​​Cesar during a festive bridge

To guarantee the safety and tranquility of the citizenry during this festive long weekend, the roads in the south of Cesar will have the presence of the National Army troops corresponding to Brigade Number 30 based in Ocaña, Norte de Santander, and the Fifth Brigade of the Second Division of the Army with jurisdiction in the municipalities of González and Río de Oro.

This was announced by Eduardo Esquivel, Secretary of Government of Cesar, referring to the conclusions reached in the Security Council held in the municipality of Río de Oro, regarding the recent attacks by criminal groups that left as a balance a escort killed.

The meeting was attended by the Prosecutor of Magdalena Medio, the Ombudsman of Magdalena Medio, the mayor of Río de Oro and the National Police, which have coordinated to have the permanent presence of the National Army on the road, with the support of the National Police, to protect the southern areas of Cesar, without neglecting the lines from San Alberto to El Copey, Ruta del Sol.

“These are decisions that were made to be alert during the festive bridge, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of all the people who pass through the area. In addition, work is being articulated in conjunction with the public force of Norte de Santander to reinforce the presence of troops in the territory, where armed groups outside the law would be attacking the tranquility of the citizenry, “said Esquivel.

As will be recalled, the authorities are offering a reward of up to 50 million pesos for accurate information that allows locating those responsible for the death of bodyguard Leandro Andrés Trigos Vanegas, after a frustrated assault on a security vehicle on the road between Aguachica and Río. de Oro, a few meters from Ocaña.

Until now, no armed group has claimed responsibility for these two events in which the policemen were practically holed up. “We cannot say if it is a common crime or an armed group, it is even being investigated whether the two cases are related,” the authorities said.

For his part, Colonel Luis León, commander of the Police in Cesar, rejects these acts of violence, for which reason he reiterated the initiation of investigations to dismantle this criminal gang that is terrorizing the south of Cesar.

He invited the public to support the investigative processes carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, and to offer information through the 123 National Police and 165 Gaula hotline.

