Jingkai Public Security makes every effort to maintain social peace and harmony during the National Day



■Reporter Luo Xiaojun correspondent Zhong Jingjing

For ordinary people, the holiday is a time for rest, reunion, and gathering, but for the police, it means dedication, responsibility, and perseverance. On the street, in the community, and at the service window, wherever there is a need, there is a busy public security presence in Jiaxing Economic Development. During the National Day holiday, Jingkai Public Security invested a total of more than 4,360 police personnel to maintain social peace and harmony.

Patrol and guard, to give the people visible peace. During the National Day, Jingkai Public Security implemented the three patrols of “vehicle patrol, foot patrol, and map patrol”, and strengthened the police station’s guarding, dynamic line patrol, and video control surface. ”, so that criminals have no way to start, dare not start, and have nowhere to hide.

The Jingkai Public Security is closely watching key areas, basically forming a work pattern of global coverage, dynamic response, step-by-step reinforcement, and efficient disposal. On the basis of fully weaving a secret patrol network, it will make every effort to investigate and resolve hidden dangers, so that the masses can feel that they are safe by their side. .

In addition, Jingkai Public Security has also made every effort to strengthen the safety net of publicity, prevention and weaving. It is understood that Jingkai Public Security has actively implemented the main propaganda position, expanded the coverage of propaganda, enriched new forms of propaganda, improved the pertinence and effectiveness of work according to local conditions, and formed a multi-level and three-dimensional propaganda offensive.

According to statistics, during the National Day holiday, Jingkai Public Security invested a total of more than 4,360 police officers to investigate and resolve 26 conflicts and disputes.

During this National Day holiday, most people stopped their busy steps to enjoy the holiday time, but “Police Blue” took practical actions to relieve people’s worries, warm people’s hearts, and protect the safety of the jurisdiction.

During the National Day, Tanghui Police Station received an alarm that a man in a glass door and window store was pinned under a falling glass door. The police led the team to the scene as soon as possible and contacted 120 for support. I saw the man lying on the ground with several glass doors pressed against his body. After checking the situation, the police found that the man had fallen into a coma, and immediately organized police to rescue him. In order to prevent the trapped people from being injured again, the police first removed the surrounding broken glass, and then carefully moved the glass doors that were pressing on the man, and assisted the ambulance personnel to take the man to the hospital for treatment.

The trapped man, Xiao Tu, is the owner of the glass door and window store. The glass door in the store collapsed due to the unstable placement, and he was pressed under it. Fortunately, there was no serious problem when he was sent to the doctor in time.

On the same day, the Jiabei police station received a report from the public saying that his mother went missing after going out to visit relatives in the morning, and hoped that the police would help to find it. The police on duty immediately contacted the police, inquired about the relevant information of the lost elderly person in detail, and retrieved relevant surveillance video. The police found that the old man had been walking dazedly on the street after he came out of the relative’s house. The police then organized the police force to divide into two groups, one group continued to check the surrounding monitoring, and the other group searched near the place where the old man last appeared.

The hard work paid off, the police finally found the figure of the old man in the corner of the monitoring, and then drove to find the old man and sent him home safely. “Thank you so much. If you hadn’t found my mother, the consequences would have been unimaginable!” Seeing the old man’s safe return, the old man’s family thanked him continuously.