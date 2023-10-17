Joe Biden will travel to Israel this Wednesday to show his solidarity

Who will Joe Biden meet in Israel?

During the conversation between Blinken and Netanyahu, the US Secretary of State stated that, “at our request, The United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will facilitate access for humanitarian aid from donor countries and multilateral organizations to civilians in Gaza.

It is worth mentioning that President Biden’s trip, scheduled for Wednesday, sIt occurs in the midst of the conflict in the East.

In addition, it was reported that the president of the United States will meet in Amman with leaders of the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan.

Hamas says it will release foreign hostages kidnapped in Israel

According to the spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, after his visit to Israel, Joe Biden will travel to Amman, the capital of Jordan, where he will meet with the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, and the Jordanian king, Abdullah II.

“Biden will emphasize that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination, and will reiterate the importance of addressing the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza,” he concluded.

