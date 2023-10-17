Home » Betting case, Gravina: ‘Players are not cannon fodder, we won’t abandon them’
“As federal president they attribute many responsibilities to me, but I don’t feel particularly involved. I am from the point of view allegedly: these guys they are children to me and cannot become cannon fodder”. The president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, attending the “Italy-England, derby of Europe” event at the Italian embassy in London, he commented on the betting chaos which hit Italian football. “The way in which they are exposed to everyone’s mercy is not a civilized country. You can’t launch lists like this. Gambling addiction is a social plague, it is not just a football problem. There are one and a half million people suffering from gambling addiction, according to the monopoly. We have one million and 300 thousand members, it is clear that some of them could be involved. Whoever made a mistake must be punished, we are working to ensure that everything emerges with maximum clarity. The punishment will be an afflictive punishment, but whoever asks us for help will be helped. The Federation must accompany these kids in a healing processand we must start a recovery process for these kids which is fundamental.”

On Spalletti: “I understand why Napoli won”

Gravina then also returned to the choice of Spalletti as coach of the national team after Mancini’s farewell, commenting thus: “I repeat the hurt and bitterness of Mancini’s farewell. Unusual method, which left me with a strong laceration. In 4 days we have turned the page: now I understand why Napoli won. It wasn’t easy to win in Naples after 33 years, and Spalletti did it in a unique way. He brought enthusiasm. So I thank him for his availability in white, it had never happened to me.”

