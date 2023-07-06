Joint operations of the Local Police, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and State Police for the fight against crimes and degradation

SECURITY – Note dated 5 July 2023 by the Guardia di Finanza

FERRARA: ANTI-DRUG CONTROLS IN THE CITY’S PARKS AND GREEN SPACES. NEW JOINT OPERATION BY THE POLICE, THE CARABINIERI, THE FINANCIAL GUARD AND THE LOCAL POLICE.

In execution of the plan established by the Prefecture of Ferrara, another extraordinary joint intervention by all the Police Forces was triggered yesterday afternoon 4 July, carried out near the railway station, in the parks and green spaces of the city, aimed as usual at prevent and combat any episodes of drug dealing and illegal immigration.

In detail, 10 agents from the Police Headquarters and the Terre Estensi Local Police Corps, and 6 soldiers from the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri and the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza, checked, also with the help of a unit from the Dog Unit of the Local Police , the areas at greatest risk of deterioration of the city, in particular those located in via Mura di Porta Po and via Baluardi, as well as the Coletta parks, Krasnodar, and finally some sensitive places such as piazza Toti, via di Porta Catena and via Monti Perticari, without neglecting the area of ​​the railway station.

The attention of the 7 patrols of the Police Force employed was extended, in addition to the people, to some commercial activities located in the controlled places, in order to prevent any illegal actions. A total of n. 55 people of which n. 41 foreigners and n. 4 commercial activities.

During the inter-force activities, 10 grams of hashish found abandoned in the controlled areas in various casings were seized, thanks to the help of the local police canine unit which employed German shepherds Aaron and Chloe for the activity. A person was also reported to the Prefecture because he was surprised with a drug.

The joint activity is part of a series of initiatives that the Prefecture of Ferrara intends to launch in unison with all the police forces present in the area, to guarantee, in a transversal way, the necessary protection of legality in the various districts of the city ​​of Ferrara, operating a synergistic prevention activity on the phenomenon of drug dealing and on other manifestations of potential illegality.

