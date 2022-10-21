Huasheng Online All Media Reporter Zhang Bin

Reform, development and stability are inseparable from the escort of the rule of law; economic and social construction requires the protection of the rule of law; the safety and well-being of the people depends on the protection of the rule of law.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the comprehensive rule of law is a profound revolution in national governance. We must better play the role of the rule of law in consolidating fundamentals, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term, and comprehensively build a modern socialist country on the track of the rule of law.

“With a new mission and a new journey, we must pay more attention to the rule of law, enforce the rule of law, and jointly build a vibrant and brilliant rule of law China.” In recent days, representatives of the Hunan delegation have expressed their desire to transform Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law into a comprehensive report. The powerful driving force and vivid practice of ruling the country according to law, unswervingly follow the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, strive to build a higher level of safe China ruled by law, and realize, maintain and develop the fundamental interests of the broadest people.

If the rule of law prospers, the nation will prosper, and if the rule of law is strong, the country will be strong.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the rule of law has become the basic way for the Party Central Committee to govern the country with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

Standing at a new intersection of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and marching toward the second centenary goal, the people have put forward new and higher requirements for the construction of the rule of law.

Governing a country depends on standards, and Anbang depends on standards. Delegates believe that the Constitution is the fundamental law of the country, and only by rooting the spirit of the Constitution in the heart can we better promote the construction of the rule of law and better escort economic and social development.

“Yiyang will firmly carry out the mission of the first batch of national demonstration cities for the construction of a rule of law government and a national pilot city for the modernization of social governance in the city, comprehensively promote the rule of law in the city, and provide a solid legal guarantee for accelerating the construction of a modern new Yiyang.” Representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Yiyang Municipal Committee Secretary Qu Hai said that it is necessary to adhere to the spirit of the Constitution to create the soul of the rule of law, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, vigorously promote the publicity and education of the Constitution, and root the spirit of the Constitution in the heart. It is necessary to adhere to the systematic promotion of the power of the rule of law, establish the concept of the rule of law that the Constitution and the law are supreme, and everyone is equal before the law, and promote scientific legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial justice, and law-abiding by the whole people. It is necessary to adhere to the trend of deepening the reform and accumulating the rule of law, deepen the comprehensive and supporting reform of the judicial system, promote the construction of a rule of law government and a rule of law society, and continuously improve judicial credibility. It is necessary to adhere to building the foundation of the rule of law with comprehensive policies, improve the governance system, promote the modernization and legalization of municipal governance, and build a higher-level rule of law in Yiyang and a safe Yiyang to ensure political security, social stability, people’s peace, and network stability.

（On January 10, 2021, the first Chinese People’s Police Day, the Changsha Public Security Bureau held a police flag-raising ceremony.Photo by Gu Pengbo, an all-media reporter of Huasheng Online）

Administration according to law is the core of building a government governed by the rule of law. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hunan has insisted on administering according to the law, building a government under the rule of law, continuously deepening the reform of the administrative law enforcement system, the reform of “delegating power, delegating power and improving services”, establishing a “boundary line” and holding up a “balance of fairness” with the rule of law, and the people have gained a lot. Full.

In Yueyang, “one-window acceptance and integrated services” was approved as a national pilot program for the standardization of government services, the reform of the “delegation, regulation and service” of the commercial system was supervised and encouraged by the State Council, and the “Innovation and Practice of Ecological Law Construction System” was rated as “”Economic Rule of Law Construction System Innovation and Practice” by the Central Office for Governing the Country by Law. The first batch of demonstration projects for the construction of the rule of law government in the country”, and was also awarded the “Safe China Construction Demonstration City”.

“The key to solidly promoting law-based administration is to work hard.” Cao Puhua, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Yueyang Municipal Party Committee, told reporters that Yueyang will focus on changing functions, comprehensively clarify the list of government powers and responsibilities, and promote institutions, functions and authorities. Statutory legalization of procedures and responsibilities to improve administrative efficiency and credibility; focus on optimizing the environment, deepen the reform of “delegating power, delegating power and improving services”, insisting on “doing one thing at a time”, and conducting regular corporate salons, corporate complaints, and breakfast chats, Create “the most burning investment place”; focus on setting standards, focus on people’s livelihood and people’s interests, scientifically legislate, improve government rules and regulations and procedures, strictly regulate, impartial and civilized law enforcement, and practice the original intention and mission of law enforcement for the people while benefiting the people.

Fairness and justice are the “lifelines” of China under the rule of law.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the political and legal organs have thoroughly studied and implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, adhered to the people-centered approach, and with unprecedented determination and strength, promoted the realization of historic changes in the judicial field in the new era, and laid a solid foundation for opening up a new realm of “China‘s governance”. Solid foundation.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to strictly and impartially administer justice, deepen the comprehensive and supporting reform of the judicial system, fully and accurately implement the judicial responsibility system, accelerate the construction of a fair, efficient and authoritative socialist judicial system, and strive to make the people feel fair in every judicial case. justice.

In the study and discussion over the past few days, the representatives from the Hunan political and legal system deeply felt that the mission is glorious and the responsibility is great.

“The judicial accountability system, in just 5 words, points directly to the key points.” Xie Xinxing, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a full-time member of the Procuratorial Committee of the Louxing District People’s Procuratorate in Loudi City, said that with the deepening of the reform, my country has established a system with clear rights and responsibilities. , a responsibility system with unified powers and responsibilities, effective supervision, and strong guarantees, strictly implement the accountability and punishment mechanism, and let the judicial accountability system “grow teeth”.

“We are not only dealing with cases, but also other people’s lives.” Xie Xinxing said that on the new great journey, as a prosecutor and police officer in the new era, we must always adhere to our original mission, perform our duties in an innovative way, serve the overall situation, and consciously take on the responsibility of safeguarding social justice. duty of justice.

（On September 6, 2021, the Civil Code Theme Park of Nanjiao Life Square, Tianxin District, Changsha City was unveiled. The park is laid out according to the chapter structure of the Civil Code, and the “Civil Code” is interpreted in a simple way through comic storyboards.Photo by Huasheng Online All Media Reporter Xu Xing）

Fairness and justice, every word is critical. In recent years, a large number of great models such as Judge Zhou Chunmei have emerged in Hunan, and they have written vivid and moving footnotes on the road of maintaining fairness and justice.

Cui Gan, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a member of the Judicial Committee of the Xiangtan County People’s Court and the President of the Criminal Trial Division, believes that strict and impartial justice is the mission and responsibility of all judicial staff.

“In a new era and a new journey, it is a great responsibility to do a good job in the trial work.” Cui Gan said that as a judge of a grassroots court, he will serve “five hearts” with equality and enthusiasm, heart-to-heart, heart-to-heart, affinity, patience, and sincerity and modesty. Satisfy the new judicial needs of the people, try every case with a highly responsible attitude, give full play to the judicial efficiency of settling disputes, ending disputes, and resolving conflicts, and fulfill the need to maintain national political security, ensure overall social stability, and promote social fairness, justice, and security. The main task for the people to live and work in peace and contentment.

“As a judge, we must establish the overall view of ‘comprehensive rule of law is a profound revolution in national governance’, take the initiative to extend judicial functions, actively participate in social governance, and provide a stronger legal guarantee for economic and social development.” Cui Gan said .

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the role of the rule of law in solidifying the fundamentals, stabilizing expectations and benefiting the long-term must be better played.

In the past 10 years, in order to promote the comprehensive rule of law in the province, Hunan has promoted the issuance of the “Law-based Hunan Construction Plan (2021-2025)”, “Hunan Province’s Implementation Plan for the Construction of a Law-based Government (2021-2025)”, and “Hunan Province’s Implementation Plan for the Construction of a Law-based Society (2021)”. – 2025)”, etc., do a good job in scientific legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial justice, and law-abiding by all people, and use high-quality rule of law to ensure high-quality development.

The delegates believed that using the rule of law thinking and method to solve the deep-seated problems facing economic and social development is a necessary path and an important guarantee for promoting economic and social development.

（On March 11, 2021, at Sanping Primary School in Zhangjiajie City, prosecutors explained legal knowledge to students, helping them approach and understand the law.Photo by Shao Ying）

The Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture is an ethnic minority area. For a long time, the locality has made good use of the legislative power conferred by the Ethnic Regional Autonomy Law and the Legislative Law, and has formulated autonomous regulations and local regulations to ensure the steady development of the economy and society on the track of the rule of law.

“In the new era and new journey, we will make full use of the local legislative power in ethnic regions, focus on key areas such as rural revitalization, industrial development, culture, education, medical and health, ecological civilization, safety construction, and social civilization, scientific legislation, democratic legislation, and law-based legislation. Further improve the quality and efficiency of local legislation,” said Guo Zhenggui, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture Party Committee.

Guo Zhenggui said that it is necessary to vigorously promote the spirit of the rule of law, strengthen the construction of a government under the rule of law, and promote party members and cadres, especially leading cadres, to take the lead in respecting the law, studying the law, abiding by the law, and using the rule of law thinking and method to plan development, solve problems, promote work, and comprehensively promote various aspects. Legalization of work. At the same time, strengthen publicity and education on the rule of law, enhance the concept of the rule of law among the whole people, and create a strong legal atmosphere of handling affairs in accordance with the law, finding the law when encountering problems, using the law to solve problems, and resolving conflicts. The overall situation is stable.

“The essence of governance lies in the peace of the people.” Over the years, Hunan has adhered to the integrated construction of the rule of law in Hunan, the government under the rule of law, and the society under the rule of law.

An Zhi, the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the director of the Lei Feng Police Station of the High-tech Branch of the Changsha Public Security Bureau, has been working at the grassroots level for a long time. In his view, whether it is to prevent and combat crime, maintain social order, serve the people, and mediate conflicts and disputes, the rule of law must be used as the criterion.

（On December 30, 2021, in the Jinshui’an Community of Shuangjiang Town, Tongdao Dong Autonomous County, the legal police of the County Public Security Bureau explained the “Civil Code” to the residents.Photo by Peng Wanlei）

“The Lei Feng police station where I am located has a population of nearly 100,000 people and nearly 3,000 business units. More than 80% of the police calls are disputes over labor, land ownership, and family relations. Some minor disputes and conflicts may seem inconspicuous. Failure to mediate and deal with the law in a timely manner is likely to evolve into a major problem affecting social stability.” An Zhi believes that in the context of promoting comprehensive law-based governance, the public security organs should insist on using legal means to solve outstanding social security problems, from the legal level, system At the level and law enforcement level, we should start from all aspects, and make full use of the rule of law thinking and method to promote the construction of a three-dimensional social security prevention and control system, so as to ensure that the people live and work in peace and contentment, the society is stable and orderly, and the country is in long-term stability.

By building the foundation of the rule of law, exercising the power of the rule of law, and accumulating the trend of the rule of law, and promoting a more mature and finalized system in all aspects, the foundation of the rule of law in China will be more solid, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will be more guaranteed.

(Participating in the writing: Liu Xiaoxue, Liu Yongtao, Zhou Yuheng, Li Guoping, Yang Jiajun, Wang Weiwei, Liu Yanjuan)