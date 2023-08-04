Joo Woo-jae, overflowing confidence “It’s because of me”… Yoo Jae-seok laughs :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] MBC ‘What do you do when you play?’ Notice 2023.08.04. (Photo = What do you do when you play MBC?) photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Choi Ryeong = ‘What do you do when you play?’ The members carry out a thorny field mission to get a summer vacation.

In MBC’s ‘What Do You Do When You Play?’ (hereinafter referred to as ‘What to Play’), which airs at 6:25 pm on the 5th, a summer vacation was given to the members (Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Joo Woo-jae, Park Jin-joo, Lee Yi-kyung, and Lee Mi-joo) who worked hard while volunteering in the countryside last week. given a chance However, you can go on the summer vacation you want only if you succeed in the mission.

Accordingly, the members who dream of a ‘holiday vacation’ swell with their dreams from the beginning and burn their single-minded teamwork. However, as unexpected missions are given, the grandiose summer vacation plan is gradually modified to become more and more simple.

In the midst of this, Joo Woo-jae receives a mission specialized for him and his confidence rises. Joo Woo-jae, who greeted the mission by saying “It’s because of me”, shows a conceited behavior in front of the members and makes Yoo Jae-seok burst into laughter. Curiosity is focused on what happened to Joo Woo-jae, who was flying around, and the result of excessive passion.

The appearance of the members running around roads, parks, studios, heliports, etc. makes us look forward to unpredictable missions of what they are doing and where they are going. A must-have for water play, the tubes were squeezed urgently, and the members’ strong will for the vacation was felt. In addition, following Lee Yi-gyeong wearing headphones and an eye patch, Joo Woo-jae, who is hit by the wind all over the body at the rooftop heliport, arouses curiosity about what kind of situation it will be.

