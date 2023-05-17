Home » Jorge Celedón, opens the doors of vallenato in Israel
Jorge Celedón, opens the doors of vallenato in Israel

Jorge Celedón continues with his successful tour ‘Que te va bien’ and brings the airs of vallenato to Tel Aviv – Israel for the first time, where he will perform at the Reading 3 theater on the night of Thursday, May 18.

The Reading 3 theater is the best and most luxurious place for events and shows in Tel Aviv that opens the doors to the international vallenato of Jorge Celedón. It has three platforms, is around 980 square meters and the most advanced lighting and sound systems in the world.

Celedón, who filled the squares of Madrid, Murcia and Barcelona (Spain), continues his concert tour this Thursday in Tel Aviv (Israel); on Friday the 19th he will perform in Milano (Italy) and Saturday the 20th in Valencia (Spain).

The 5 Latin Grammy-winning artist captivates Europe with his hits: Ay hombe, Por tú primer beso, They will not be able to separate us, Four roses, The invitation and This life.

The musical tour ‘Que te va bien’ will continue next week with the following schedule:

Friday 26: Bilbao – Spain

Saturday 27: Geneva – Switzerland

Sunday 28: Paris – France

Friday June 2: Lanzarote – Spain

Saturday 3: Tenerife – Spain

Jorge Celedón continues to champion international vallenato, carrying these airs on the best stages in the world.

